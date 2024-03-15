Working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo to the Labuhanbatu Regency region. –Labuhanbatu Police

President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo paid a successful working visit to Labuhanbatu Regency. Labuhanbatu Police and Kodim 0209/LB as well as other relevant agencies are working together to maintain the safety and smooth running of the event. Friday (03/15/2024)

The President and his entourage arrived at the helipad of the Labuhanbatu Regency Bodybuilding Stadium at 11:30 WIB using three helicopters. They were greeted by Plt. Labuhanbatu Regent, Dandim 0209 and the Labuhanbatu Police Chief.

Afterwards, the President visited Gelugur Rantauprapat Market to meet traders and the public. There, working capital assistance (BMK) was given to street vendors and direct cash assistance (BTL) to traders.

After leaving the Gelugur market, the President and his entourage continued towards the Rantauprapat Grand Mosque to perform collective Friday prayers. Then, they went to the Rantauprapat Bulog warehouse to distribute food aid from the government's rice reserve to the community.

At 2:30 p.m. WIB, the President and his entourage returned to the Labuhanbatu Regency Heliport to return to Medan City by helicopter.

Present during the visit was the Minister of PUPR, Danpaspampres, PJ. Governor of North Sumatra, Pangdam I Bukit Barisan, Chief of the North Sumatra Regional Police, Director of Drugs at the Regional Police, Danrem 022/PT, Chief of the Labuhanbatu Police, Plt. Regent of Labuhanbatu, Dandim 0209/LB, Dandim 0207/SML, Ass. District Government I. Labuhanbatu, as well as subdistrict heads of Labuhanbatu Regency.

Labuhanbatu Police Chief, AKBP Dr. BERNHARD L. MALAU, SIK, MH expressed his thanks to all parties who supported and participated in the success of the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia to Labuhanbatu Regency.

We are proud to be able to help ensure the safety and security of the President and his entourage during this visit. This success is the result of hard work, good coordination and dedication of the entire security team and we are committed to continuing to maintain security and provide the best service to the people of Labuhanbatu. Said the police chief

“It was a matter of pride for us and for the people of Labuhanbatu to receive the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia.” Close the police chief.