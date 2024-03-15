Xi Jinping and Angolan President seek new level in relations between the two countries





Chinese President Xi Jinping met this Friday (15), at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, with the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço, who is on a state visit to China until the 17 of this year . . During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries announced that they would take bilateral relations to a new level and establish a comprehensive strategic partnership. Xi Jinping said China and Angola enjoy traditional friendship and last year the two countries celebrated 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations. According to the Chinese leader, the two countries should strengthen unity and cooperation and firmly support each other in pursuing common development. The Chinese president stressed that the country supports Angola in defending its sovereignty, security and development interests, seeking a path of modernization that corresponds to the reality of the African nation and achieving national prosperity. . Xi Jinping said that Sino-Angolan cooperation is based on solid foundations, large scale and strong complementarity. He hopes that the Angolan side will take more effective measures to guarantee the legitimate rights and security of Chinese citizens and businesses. Furthermore, Xi Jinping said that countries in the South are indispensable to world governance, development and prosperity. China is a friend and reliable partner of African countries in safeguarding their independence and autonomy and on the path of development and revitalization, said the Chinese president. João Lourenço said that bilateral relations maintain a high level of development. The Angolan side sincerely thanks China for the support offered in the country's post-war reconstruction and in the fight against the pandemic. Angola continues to welcome Chinese companies, added the Angolan president. The African country's leader reaffirmed that his country adheres to the one-China principle and regards Taiwan as an inseparable part of China. The Angolan president also congratulated the Chinese side for promoting world peace and progress and upholding international justice. After the meeting, the two heads of state witnessed the signing of several bilateral cooperation agreements. Before the meeting, Xi Jinping held a grand welcome ceremony for the Angolan leader. On the evening of the same day, the Chinese government also organized a reception dinner in honor of João Lourenço. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also participated in related activities. Translation: Luis Zhao Review: Patricia Comunello

