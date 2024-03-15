Imran Khan's party plans to merge with Sunni Ittehad Council if election commission approves latest intra-party polls: leader





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf's top leader has revealed the party's plan to merge with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) if the commission accepts its recent intra-party polls and returns its iconic poll symbol, reported Friday the PTI. In an interview with Pakistani news channel DawnNewsTV, PTI's Asad Qaiser said that if the party regains its electoral symbol after the recent organizational polls, then the two parties would merge and “remain under the name of PTI”. The SIC is a political coalition of Islamic political parties. and Pakistan's Barelvi religious parties, backed by PTI-backed independents, won the February 8 elections. Qaiser confirmed that the PTI-backed candidates who joined the SIC would continue the alliance and merge with it if the symbol issue was resolved. Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was recently elected PTI president in fresh intra-party polls held after the Election Commission of Pakistan rejected the previous organizational elections held in December last year. The PTI, founded by 71-year-old former cricketer Imran Khan, has faced challenges in its party elections, with the recent polls being the third attempt in the last two years. The ECP had previously canceled the elections held in June 2022, calling them “highly objectionable”. Qaiser mentioned that extensive consultations took place within the party before deciding to align with the SIC, and they are seeking legal advice on the matter. Regarding a recent court ruling that rejected the SIC's petition for reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies, Qaiser said the PTI intends to challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. The bench rejected the arguments of the SIC, which sought to guarantee their share of seats reserved for women and minorities on the basis of proportional distribution between the winning parties in the general elections. Despite winning a significant number of seats in the National Assembly, PTI-backed candidates were not allocated reserved seats due to a post-election agreement between the Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) to form a coalition government. The PTI, through its alliance with the SIC, aims to resolve the issue of seat allocation through legal remedies.

