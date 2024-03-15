Prime Minister Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu | DMK and Congress will never succeed in developing TN, they will only scam and loot the public: PM Modi

On Friday, March 15, 2024, BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the INDIA bloc, comprising parties such as the DMK and Congress, of never succeeding in developing Tamil Nadu. Their past consists of scams and their politics is focused on coming to power to loot the public, he alleged at a BJP public meeting in Kanniyakumari district.

Mr Modi said he sees a huge transformation happening in the state. “I am confident that this time the performance of the BJP in Tamil Nadu will break the arrogance of the DMK bloc and Congress INDIA,” he said.

Similar to the BJP Ekta, (unity) yatra which started in 1991 from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, this time for the Viskshit Sankalp Yatra, the route runs from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari. Just as the people of Jammu and Kashmir rejected the party that dreamed of breaking the nation, the people of Tamil Nadu will also do the same, he asserted.

Listing out various infrastructure projects undertaken by the Centre, such as the four-lane road from Kanniyakumari to Tiruvananthapuram; The Marthandam flyover at Parvathipuram and the Narikulam bridge, he said, previous governments, citing various reasons such as insufficiency of funds, put these projects on hold for years. On one side, there were the welfare schemes of the BJP, and on the other, the scams of the DMK government and many other scams, he claimed.

Proud of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Modi said he visited several important temples in Tamil Nadu before the consecration. However, the DMK government tried to stop people from attending the ceremony itself, for which they were even raped by the Supreme Court, he said. According to him, this clearly shows that the DMK government is not only the enemy of the state's future, but also its past and legacy. The DMK government as a whole has no respect for our culture, traditions and history, he asserted, adding, “The DMK even boycotted the Sengol which was installed in the new Parliament building .

Even in the case of jallikattu, it was the NDA government which was keen to revive the sport, he claimed. As long as I am here, I will protect the culture of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Modi said.

BJP women cadres garland Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Kanyakumari district on Friday, March 15, 2024 | Photo credit: RAJESH N

The Prime Minister also accused the constituents of the INDIA bloc of playing with people's lives. But unlike them, I was not sleeping when Tennessee fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka and sentenced to prison terms, he added. Recalling the various diplomatic measures he took to ensure the release of the fishermen, he said, he did everything possible to protect the fishermen and bring them back alive. My fishermen will no longer tolerate this because the mistake was not theirs: the sins were committed jointly by the DMK and the Congress, Mr. Modi charged.

Criticizing the DMK and the Congress for their mistreatment of women, he recalled the chaos in the Assembly in 1989, when former chief minister Jayalalithaa had alleged she was attacked by DMK MLAs. The BJP, he said, has always stood for the welfare of women. The DMK government only knew how to play politics in the name of women. This is evident in the increasing rates of crime against women in the state, he claimed.

I am deeply saddened that I did not have the opportunity to learn the Tamil language. But, to solve this problem, I will speak to the Tamil people in Tamil through the handle Namo in Tamil on social media platform X, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), he added. Mr Modi called on people to listen to his speech and share it on their social media to allow his views to reach more people.

BJP State President K. Annamalai, Union Minister of State L. Murugan and other BJP party functionaries including Pon. Radhakrishnan, Nainar Nagendran, Vanathi Srinivasan, Sudhakar Reddy, Arvind Menon, MR Gandhi, S. Vijayadharani, actors Sarathukumar and Radhika Sarathkumar, Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagams John Pandian were among the participants.