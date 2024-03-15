The Unholy Triad of 2024: Christian Nationalism, January 6, and Donald Trump





The Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 presents a yes or no question for the November ballot. Are you willing to forget, ignore or justify the Capitol riot that caused $2.8 million in damage and injured 140 police officers?

According to Fox News, the intruders “defecated in the hallways” and “trampled on their own feces” as part of their mission to keep President Trump in power by preventing the certification of the Electoral College and disrupting the peaceful transfer of power.

If you choose to rationalize such chaos, then pray for your nation and continue to vote for Donald Trump. But if you're undecided, know that the former president is supported by a Christian nationalist movement that had close ties to the perpetrators of the January 6 attacks – those he calls imprisoned “hostages” and whom he will release s 'he is elected.

There is no single, accepted definition of Christian nationalism. Some wrongly define it as the simple recognition, contained in our Declaration of Independence, that all rights come from God. A more sensible definition that speaks to a real threat to the republic would include the belief that America is a Christian nation whose divine destiny must be preserved, even if that involves open rebellion against legal constitutional authority.

This belief runs counter to traditional Christian teaching, dating back to the words of Jesus and the epistles of Saint Paul, requiring obedience to just laws – including, for example, tax laws, election laws, and laws prohibiting the looting of public buildings.

Christian nationalism is also contrary to our founding documents. The Establishment Clause of the First Amendment not only protects religion from state interference, but also protects individual Americans from state enforcement of religious orthodoxy. Christian nationalists, unlike our nation’s founders, would condone the latter.

Since 2021, and primarily among Trump's white evangelical supporters, Christian nationalism has seen mainstream growth and acceptability as a viable political movement anchored within the Republican Party. According to the Public Religion Research Institute, only 10 percent of Americans consider themselves Christian nationalists, but 20 percent sympathize with the idea.

It's common to hear Trump's most ardent supporters assert that “he is anointed by God.” And Trump, although his own religiosity is questionable, has done little to discourage the idea that he is a special creation of God, even circulating his own Trumpian version of Paul Harvey's tribute to farmers.

The religious fervor of his supporters lends bite to the presumptive candidate's dark, authoritarian and apocalyptic revenge campaign against those who, he insists, stole the 2020 election from him. And this, in turn, brings us back to the January 6, when Trump attempted to overturn his results.

Among testimony presented to the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack, Andrew Seidel of the Freedom from Religion Foundation described the overt and even ostentatious religiosity of at least some of the attackers. Of course, we must consider the source: a group hostile to religious beliefs. But what Seidel describes can be seen on video by anyone.

“The attackers did not hesitate to state their motives,” Seidel said in his written testimony. “They held up Bibles, prayed in the Senate, carried Christian flags and openly confessed their motives on video. The many disparate identities and ideologies visible during the attack were united under the banner of Christian nationalism, which created the authorization structure necessary for Americans to attack their own government.

Did Trump help create this “permission structure” to rebel against the United States? And would he do it again? All signs point to yes – especially his new litmus test for a vice presidential pick of only choosing someone who would not have done what Mike Pence did on January 6 in fulfilling his constitutional duty and legal to certify Joe Biden's victory.

Trump has never been known as a Christian, but he knows how to harness the fervor of the victorious warriors who brandished Bibles from the Senate dais on January 6 and shouted, “Jesus Christ, we call on your name!” He frames the current election in dark, apocalyptic terms as a quasi-spiritual battle in speeches like the one he gave March 4 in Richmond, calling 2024 “our final battle.”

“With you on my side,” Trump said, “we will take down the deep state.” We will expel the warmongers from our government. We will kick out the globalists, we will kick out the communists, the Marxists and the fascists, and we will throw out the sick political class that hates our country. We will rout the fake media, we will drain the swamp and we will free our country once and for all from these tyrants and these evil people.”

It is not surprising that this speech echoes the prayer offered inside the Senate chamber on January 6 by the so-called shaman Q-Anon, the infamous made-up man wearing Viking horns during the riot: “Thank you for allowing us to get rid of the communists, globalists and traitors in our government. We love you and we thank you. In the holy name of Christ we pray. Amen.”

At the National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Nashville, Trump framed the election not as a choice between two parties or two leaders, but as a battle between good (i.e. himself, of course ) and evil.

“Remember,” he said, “all communist regimes throughout history have tried to eradicate churches, just as all fascist regimes have tried to co-opt and control them, and, in America, the radical left is trying to do both. . They want to tear down crosses where they can and cover them with social justice flags, but no one will touch the cross of Christ under the Trump administration, I swear.

America saw what happened on January 6, 2021. Do we really want to go back?

My national and Christian prayer for November 5 is: “May God help us.”

Myra Adams writes about politics and religion. She was part of the creative team for two GOP presidential campaigns, in 2004 and 2008.

