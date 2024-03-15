Imran Khan's party demands his immediate release | Pakistan News





The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced his continued detention in several “fabricated” cases and demanded his immediate release.

The central committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, in its meeting on Thursday, discussed various issues, including delay in appeals in cases against its founding president, security of his wife, Bushra Bibi, and recounting of votes in various constituencies of Punjab in detail.

According to a statement, PTI's legal team provided insight to the core committee regarding Khan's cases.

The forum strongly condemned the incarceration of the 71-year-old cricketer-turned-political president in several cases.

They made it clear that the state's intentions to subject Khan to political vendetta were on full display during the speedy trials in “fabricated” cases like the Toshakhana corruption case and the encryption case, in which he was hastily condemned.

Bushra, 49, is imprisoned at Khan's Bani Gala residence after an accountability court sentenced the couple to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case last month.

Khan is incarcerated at the Adiala high security prison in Rawalpindi. Both were sentenced to several years in prison in the Toshakhana expensive gifts case and in the iddat case that declared their marriage un-Islamic.

The PTI central committee has expressed displeasure over tactics used to delay appeals against court rulings.

The participants demanded that all cases against Imran Khan be pursued in accordance with the Constitution and law, and orders be issued for the release of the PTI founder president by immediately ending all such cases.

The committee expressed serious concerns over threats to the health and life of former first lady Bushra.

The members strongly denounced his detention in the Banigala sub-jail against his will, thereby putting his life in danger. The forum called for providing full security to the former first lady and immediately addressing the threats to her health and life.

Further, the forum termed the recount of votes in various constituencies of Punjab as unconstitutional, adding that after February 8, the PTI's constitutional seats were stolen under the pretext of unconstitutional vote recount and were offered to the PML-N .

The PTI central committee reiterated its demand that all these constituencies should also be audited in light of the current Form 45s and all seats stolen by the PTI should be returned to the party in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

The former prime minister, along with former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, were sentenced in January to ten years each in the encryption case for publishing the contents of a secret cable sent by the the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

The cipher affair concerns a piece of paper purported to be a diplomatic cable – the cipher – that Khan held up at a public rally on March 27, 2022 and, naming the United States, claimed it was proof of an international conspiracy. to overthrow his government.

