Letters: Put us out of our misery, Sunak. Call an election now

I will even let go of the billions wasted by you and your party during Covid on useless PPE contracts that have enriched your mates. Buy Michelle Mone another yacht. I don't care, just call an election.

Call an election.

When I was a student, I dreamed of a utopian three-day week, full employment and an end to sexism and racism. Now I simply dream of an end to national collective madness and despair.

Take us out of our misery.

Nobody knows what this will bring. We all know it can't be this hell.

Call an election. Call an election.

In case I haven't made myself clear… CONNECT AN ELECTION.

Amandine Baker, Edinburgh.

————————————————– ————————————————– ———-

Read more: Scottish Tories step up pressure on embattled PM

SNP says Sunak is putting 'money over morality' in race for Tory donors

Boris Johnson will not campaign for the Conservatives in Scotland

————————————————– ————————————————– ———-

Will things really get better?

The Labor government at the time proposed in 2010 to halve the deficit in four years by making 32 billion in annual savings. Alistair Darling has admitted that cuts to public spending will be deeper and more severe than under Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.

Liam Byrne, chief secretary to the Treasury under Gordon Brown, left a note for his Conservative successor, saying I am sorry there is no money.

The 2022/23 deficit was 131 billion.

Peter A Russell (letters March 13) writes of a new Labor administration: It is realistic to expect things to improve in the future, just as they have in the past. Really ?

Alan Carmichael, Glasgow.

Trust in Rachel Reeves

PETER Russell says: “This is not the funding model” [PFI] that's the problem; these are the terms of the contract and the design of the project. On terms and design, I agree. However, this does not necessarily lead to the conclusion that the financing model is of less importance.

As Deep Throat advises Woodward and Bernstein in All the Presidents Men, follow the money.

Without funding, the project will not see the light of day. Thus, although financing, modalities and design are conceptually distinct, they integrate with each other in practice. Any government using PFI grants the banking and financial sectors greater influence over political decision-making than they could otherwise hope to enjoy. Is it any wonder that PFI is the only game in town?

Mr. Russell also states: Life is too short to point out the very many differences in the policies of the two parties. [Labour and Conservative] in all of these areas, but leaving it at that ignores the fact that some policies have more influence than others.

Brexit is an example of a very influential policy, but on an ongoing basis it is hard to beat, like fiscal and monetary policy and overall public spending decisions, which are why the Treasury reigns supreme .

For example, we could ask: what about health or defense? Yes, and them? It must be made abundantly clear that what can be done and what can be spent will be subject to the decisions not of the relevant ministries but within the framework of what the Treasury would allow them to spend.

Given this, Rachel Reeves' potential influence (if appointed Chancellor) will be about the same as Jeremy Hunts' currently. The New Statesman argues that while Labour's commitment to equitable growth is correct, it will not be achieved through a backdoor return to austerity or wishful thinking.

How much confidence can we place in a shadow chancellor who has already been hesitant on green jobs in the Labor Party, and who is unwilling to get rid of abominations such as the two-child rule?

The more things change, the more the same thing?

Alasdair Galloway, Dumbarton.

Post-war loan from the Americas to the United Kingdom

LEAH Gunn Barrett referred to Rachel Reeves telling Laura Kuenssberg in a recent interview that the Labor government's economic legacy would be the worst since the Second World War (Reeves should study Attlee, letters of March 13) .

The times following this war were clearly difficult and trying for the British. In 1945, economist John Maynard Keynes reportedly informed Attlee that the country was virtually bankrupt and that the economic basis on which people's hopes rested was nonexistent.

In her letter, Ms Gunn Barrett then highlights the policies pursued by the Attlee Government and the many achievements of that Government, which are particularly impressive when considered in the context of the multiple challenges facing Britain at the time.

However, it is interesting to note that it makes no mention of the 50-year, $3.75 billion loan from the United States to Britain at an interest rate of 2%. This loan was finally repaid in 2006 under an administration led by Tony Blair.

The Economist's response at the time to the loan was measured and sobering. We don't have to say we like it. Our current needs are a direct result of the fact that we fought earlier, we fought the longest, and we fought the hardest.

Ian W Thomson,Lenzie.

What do honest conservatives think?

It would be interesting to hear what honest conservative voters (I'm sure they must exist) think of the views expressed by Lee Anderson and Frank Hestor. And does anyone really think this is a tiny minority?

J.I'm McSheffrey, Giffnock.

SNP continues despite everything

THE Scottish Government, in its wisdom, has donated $750,000 to UNRWA, an organization believed to have Hamas terrorists in its ranks. Creative Scotland, a quango of the Scottish government, has awarded $85,000 to an organization which will use the money to make a “porn film”.

Essential services like NHS Scotland, Police Scotland and many others desperately need more funding, some are even seeing their funding cut. It would be nice to think that the SNP administration would realize that they are using our money in the wrong way, but I doubt that will happen. They will do what they want, regardless of what the taxpayers want.

Ian Balloch,Grangemouth.

Bonfire of the vanities

This is a worrying time for Scots who cherish our long-standing freedom of speech and thought.

Feminists like JK Rowling may be under pressure with the introduction, rightly so, on April 1 of the Prime Minister's piece de resistance, his new hate law, and I am well aware that Ms Rowling is more than capable to take care of herself in every situation. path. But many others do not have his intellectual capacities or his means.

Either way, Police Scotland is at its wit's end, faced with all the SNP cuts and looking to drop thousands of petty crimes altogether.

The hate crime law, certainly fatally flawed, will mean that age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and trans identity will be protected characteristics along with race.

The laws, introduced by Humza Yousaf several years ago, were delayed due to concerns over the police's lack of training and proficiency in the relevant computer systems.

Parts of his bill have raised real fears about free speech and some sections have been backed off. Many observers believe the police will be overwhelmed and unable to handle what comes next.

This whole affair is typical of the SNP's poor administration and lack of foresight, which the people of Scotland have witnessed and suffered from time and time again for many years.

This law will surely follow the SNP's Gender Bill to the top of their huge pyre of vanities.

Alexander McKay,Edinburgh.

Contact of nurses with the dying

WHAT evidence does Baroness Findlay have that the views of the 2,500 doctors who support a campaign to end the assisted dying bill are not being heard and taken into account? (Letters, March 14).

In terms of daily, hour after hour, minute after minute contact with the dying. nurses surely have a much deeper and more meaningful relationship with them.

On another point, why is it always assumed that doctors will be responsible for administering the final drug? Why can't we have due diligence officers?

Doug Clark,Currie, Midlothian.