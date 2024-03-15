US prosecutors ready to delay Trump's criminal trial | Donald Trump News





Manhattan prosecutors said they would not object to a delay of up to 30 days for the trial scheduled to begin March 25.

U.S. prosecutors said they were prepared to delay Donald Trump's criminal trial for 30 days on charges related to hush money payments so the former president's lawyers could review newly obtained evidence.

The first-ever criminal trial of a former US president was scheduled to begin on March 25.

New York prosecutors said on Thursday they were willing to delay the start of the trial out of an abundance of caution to give Trump's lawyers time to review records from a previous federal investigation into the case .

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee and likely opponent of President Joe Biden in the November election, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide the $130,000 payment to his former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult entertainer Stormy Daniels for her silence before the 2016 election. a sexual encounter, she says, they had a decade earlier.

In a heavily redacted filing dated March 8 and made public Thursday, Trump's lawyers said they needed more time to review thousands of pages of documents they recently received from the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office , which had previously investigated Cohen's payment to Daniels.

A delay would mark another victory for Trump, who has sought to slow down proceedings in his various legal disputes.

The Manhattan hush money case is expected to be the first of four criminal cases against Trump to go to trial. None of the other cases have a firm trial date, but any delay in the New York trial could complicate their timelines.

Trump denies meeting Daniels. His lawyers argued that Cohen paid Daniels to avoid embarrassment for Trump's family, not to boost his electoral chances as prosecutors claimed.

They suggested delaying the trial for at least 90 days and also urged Judge Juan Merchan to consider dismissing the indictment altogether, arguing that some of the federal prosecutor's evidence undermined the district attorneys' arguments.

Mercan would have to approve any delay in the trial. It was not immediately clear when he would govern.

These statements demonstrate that Cohen did not seek to act and did not act to benefit President Trump's campaign, wrote Trump attorney Todd Blanche.

The statements he referred to have been redacted.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges of violating campaign finance law by making a payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan has not charged Trump in the case.

Earlier this week, Trump asked Merchan to postpone the trial until the U.S. Supreme Court completes its review of his request for presidential immunity in his federal criminal case over efforts to overturn his election defeat of 2020 against Biden.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear these arguments on April 25. A 30-day delay in the hush money trial would mean it would begin the same week, just over six months before Election Day.

Trump also faces state criminal charges for his push to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as federal charges in Florida for his handling of sensitive government documents after leaving the White House in 2021. He pleaded not guilty in all cases.

