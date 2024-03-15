Narendra Modis BJP gets 570 million under scheme allowing anonymous donations | India





India's Election Commission has released details of political donations worth hundreds of millions of dollars, revealing how Prime Minister Narendra Modis party benefited from a controversial fundraising plan. According to published data, the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received more than 60 billion rupees (570 million) in donations through a program known as electoral bonds, which the Modi government introduced in 2017. Last month, the Supreme Court declared the electoral bonds unconstitutional, saying they could lead to a quid pro quo agreement between donors and political parties. The judges ruled that the State Bank of India (SBI) must make public the details of the donors who purchased the bonds. Electoral bonds were heavily criticized for their lack of transparency, as they allowed companies and individuals to make anonymous donations to political parties by purchasing certificates from the SBI. The data, dating back to 2019, confirmed the immense scale of the BJP's financial advantage over other parties, just as the country heads towards elections, likely to be held next month, in which Modi and his BJP government should easily win a third. mandate in power. The amount paid to the BJP was much higher than that paid to any other political party, accounting for more than 54% of all bonds. The main national opposition party, the Indian National Congress, received only 14 billion rupees from the same program. The Supreme Court verdict was seen as a blow to the BJP, which was widely known to have reaped huge profits from electoral bonds. Details of the bonds released Thursday revealed that several of the largest bond donors are under investigation by Indian tax authorities. Lottery company Future Gaming and Hotel Services, which has been under investigation for money laundering since 2019, emerged as one of the biggest bond buyers. The second largest donor of electoral bonds, Megha Engineering, is also under investigation by the authorities, as is the Vedanta Group, which has become the fifth buyer. However, published data still does not link electoral bond buyers to beneficiaries, leaving it difficult to know which individual and corporate donors were funding which parties.

