Inflection point: US hearing on Pakistan highlights complex links | Political news





Islamabad, Pakistan The US Congress will hold a hearing next week on the future of democracy in Pakistan and the state of relations between the two countries, weeks after controversial elections in Pakistan which, according to the largest party in the country's opposition, have been manipulated.

But foreign policy analysts said the March 20 hearing by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee should not affect the direction of relations between the nations, which have been difficult, although they have been improved over the past two years.

Formally, Pakistan welcomed the hearing, saying it hoped the deliberations would help promote positive dynamics in bilateral relations between the two countries.

Pakistan values ​​its close relations with the United States and believes in constructive engagement on all issues. And we respect the prerogative of legislative bodies to discuss and debate international issues, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

The hearing follows a letter endorsed by 31 members of Congress, who wrote to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 29, urging them not to recognize Pakistan's new government and to request an investigation into allegations of electoral manipulation.

Pakistan held its general elections last month, which were marred by widespread allegations of fraud, unusually delayed results and many other irregularities.

The biggest winners in the polls were the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed candidates, who won 93 seats, although they were denied the use of their election symbol, a cricket bat, some days before the election. The party's leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been in prison since August 2023 and was convicted on several charges just before the elections. Many other party-backed candidates were unable to campaign due to repression by the authorities.

Despite winning the highest number of seats, the PTI refused to form a coalition with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) or the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which won 75 and 54 seats, respectively. .

Subsequently, the PMLN and PPP joined forces to form an alliance with smaller parties to create the government, a near repeat of a coalition they forged in April 2022, when the PTI and Prime then minister Imran Khan were removed from power. a parliamentary vote of censure.

Khan, in power since August 2018, has repeatedly accused that his overthrow was organized by a conspiracy led by the United States, in collusion with Pakistan's powerful military power. The U.S. and Pakistani militaries have repeatedly dismissed the allegations as false.

Pakistan held its general elections in February, which were marred by widespread allegations of fraud. [Shahzaib Akber/EPA]

The former cricketer-turned-politician specifically accused Donald Lu, a US State Department

official, of delivering a message to Asad Majeed, then Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, in which Washington allegedly suggested that Khan be removed from power for engaging with Russia despite the war in Ukraine.

Lu, currently assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian affairs, will appear as a witness at the March 20 congressional hearing.

Earlier this year, Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison along with his former colleague Shah Mahmood Qureshi for revealing state secrets, a case relating to Lu's message, which was transmitted by secret cable to Ambassador Majeed .

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Thursday that the U.S. administration looked forward to the congressional meeting, and echoed past statements rejecting the allegations against Lu.

As for the underlying allegations against Deputy Secretary Lu, they are false. They have always been false. You've heard me say this more than once, more than twice, more than 10 times probably. Of course, we take any threat against U.S. officials seriously and condemn any effort to threaten the safety and security of our diplomats, he said in response to a question.

Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, the United Nations and the United Kingdom, warned against reading too much into the subcommittee hearing.

The diaspora in the United States generally supports the PTI and has successfully pushed for a subcommittee hearing. But these hearings happen all the time and have little operational impact, she told Al Jazeera.

Kamran Bokhari, senior director of the Washington DC-based New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, said the campaign against the new Pakistani government among parts of the diaspora was wrongly confusing US domestic politics with prospects for foreign policy change .

A local congressman is willing to issue statements to appease you, in an effort to gain the trust of voters and their constituents. This subcommittee hearing is the result of US local politics and has nothing to do with the US government's foreign policy, he told Al Jazeera.

Abdul Basit, a researcher at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, agrees.

Will this be significant? Maybe not. They [hearings] are for the most part cut for the gallery and the optics. I don't think it will make a major difference politically, or at a policy level, he added.

Basit further said that Pakistan was not a priority for the United States and that relations between the two nations were primarily framed by those of Pakistan's regional neighbors India, China and Afghanistan.

The Americans want Pakistan to maintain peace on the eastern front with India, while influencing the Afghan Taliban since the US withdrawal (in 2021), he said, adding that the relationship between Pakistan and the States -United is less about the countries themselves.

Lodhi, the former ambassador also agreed and said that the relationship between them is currently at an inflection point.

Since the American military withdrawal from Afghanistan, relations have been in a rather hesitant state. The US withdrawal has in fact completely changed the context of this relationship where, for the past two decades, Afghanistan was the only common problem between them, she added.

Bokhari also adds that from the State Department's perspective, the United States would like to avoid taking sides amid the multiple crises facing Pakistan, at a time when American diplomacy and the Biden administration are also overwhelmed by many challenges.

Pakistan is not on the priority list at the moment. Americans have their hands full with the Middle East crisis, the war in Ukraine, China, and then it's election season. They have no shortage of problems, he said.

Lodhi says that until the US elections, scheduled for November this year, anything significant is unlikely to happen between the two countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/3/15/inflection-point-us-hearing-on-pakistan-shines-light-on-complex-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos