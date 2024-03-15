Migrant boat sinks off Turkish Aegean coast, killing at least 22 | Refugee News





Turkish authorities say they have found the bodies of 22 people, including seven children, off the coast of Gokceada island.

At least 22 people, including several children, died after the inflatable dinghy they were traveling on capsized off the Turkish island of Gokceada in the Aegean Sea. The Turkish coast guard found the bodies of 22 people, including seven children, the local governor's office said in a statement on Friday. Information on the nationality of the victims has not yet been published. Governor Ilhami Aktas told state-run Anadolu Agency that the Turkish Coast Guard rescued two people from the sea off the coast of Eceabat town in Canakkale province, while two others were able to reach the shore by themselves, Turkish officials said the boat began to sink overnight and that many ambulances were waiting at the port of Kabatepe, near Gokceada. The search and rescue operation was also supported by a plane, two helicopters, a drone, 18 boats and 502 personnel. The Turkish coast guard also said it had rescued or intercepted several hundred people, including children, who were trying to cross the border into Greece since the start of the week. At least 3,129 deaths and disappearances have been recorded in the Mediterranean since 2017, making it the deadliest route for migrants and refugees, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Many migrants attempt to reach the Greek islands from Turkey's western shores on their way to prosperous European Union countries, and many die during the perilous sea crossing. The issue of irregular migration is a thorn in relations between NATO members Turkey and Greece, already embroiled in long-running disputes, from exploratory drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean to the divided island from Cyprus. Greece has also frequently accused Turkey of smuggling migrants across their shared border and at sea. Ankara in turn accused Athens of illegal pushbacks of migrant boats. In 2016, Turkey struck a deal with the EU to curb the influx of people seeking refuge in the EU in exchange for financial aid and other incentives. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Athens in December, Turkey and Greece agreed to open a new page in their difficult relations and resolve their problems, including irregular migration, through dialogue. The issue of irregular migration is likely to be at the forefront of discussions during Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis' visit to Ankara in May.

