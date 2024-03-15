Fani Willis' decision in the Donald Trump affair scandalizes MAGA





Judge Scott McAfee's decision on whether to disqualify Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis in the case of former President Donald Trump's alleged election interference sparked outrage among MAGA members Friday.

McAfee ruled that Willis could choose between remaining on the case herself or keeping attorney Nathan Wade as prosecutor. Lawyers representing Trump's co-defendants argued that the relationship between Willis and Wade should lead to his disqualification, alleging both men benefited from taxpayer money. Willis, however, maintained that she committed no wrongdoing and that their relationship did not begin until after he was hired.

Conservative commentator Benny Johnson said during a live broadcast about the decision that it was “not the outcome we were looking for.”

“We were looking for total and complete disqualification,” he said.

Conservative pundit Tim Pool wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, “This judge is a coward.”

“I'm absolutely shocked that a guy who once worked for her, donated to her campaign and voted for her, also ruled in her favor. I'm totally shocked,” Dilley Show host Brandon Dilley wrote.

Trump supporters outside the Georgia State Capitol on November 14, 2020, in Atlanta. MAGA members angered by ruling that allows Fani Willis to stay on election interference case.

The relationship between Willis and Wade threatened to derail Trump's prosecution of the election interference case. Willis accused Trump and 18 others of trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, which the former president claimed were stolen despite a lack of evidence.

His investigation focused on Trump's phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he allegedly asked him to find enough votes to swing the election in his favor, and the alleged plot aimed at submitting a false list of pro-Trump voters to the elections. College. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges, asserting his innocence.

What we know

After hearing arguments from the defendants' attorneys saying Willis should be disqualified, as well as Willis' plea as to why she should remain on the case, McAfee issued his decision Friday morning.

He determined that either Willis and her office could withdraw from the prosecution or she could have Wade removed.

“This finding in no way means that the Court condones this enormous error of judgment or the unprofessionalism of the District Attorney's testimony during the evidentiary hearing,” Judge McAfee wrote.

“To the contrary, it is the undersigned's view that Georgia law does not permit a finding of an actual conflict simply because of making poor choices – even repeatedly – and it is the duty of the trial court authority to confine itself to the relevant issues and applicable law duly brought before it,” he added.

Views

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia, said so-called “corruption in Fulton County” was “making most of us sick in Georgia” in response to the ruling.

“Judge McAfee should have recused himself in the first place due to his obvious bias. Fani Willis lied under oath in his courtroom! Fani and Wade conspired with the White House and the January 6th Committee, talk about the RICO charges! Fani Willis overpaid her lover Nathan Wade. because he had no experience in RICO cases, abuse of taxpayers' money!” she wrote.

“Judge McAfee worked for Fani Willis, of course he decided not to disqualify her. More corruption in Fulton County on full display!” wrote commentator Alex Bruesewitz.

Charlie Kirk wrote: “Even the left-wing networks knew that Fani Willis deserved to be removed from this case. Judge McAfee instead chose to be a coward and protect a woman he donated to in the past. It’s time for Georgia to use SB 332, which Governor Kemp passed. signed the law this week and remove Fulton's rogue prosecutor. »

And after

Willis has not yet responded to McAfee's decision, but legal experts said the judge gave her an “easy choice” since she could simply remove Wade from the case and move forward with the trial, which has already been delayed due to the disqualification issue.

If Willis withdrew from the trial, another Georgia state attorney, or potentially Attorney General Christopher M. Carr, a Republican, could take over the prosecution.

Updated 3/15/24, 10:02 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 3/15/24, 10:28 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

