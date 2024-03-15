China could be the big winner from Bank of Japan rate shock

getty

As the Bank of Japan mulls its biggest policy shift in about 25 years, no major economy stands to benefit more than China.

Here, readers may be thinking Huh? on two levels.

First, it is true that Japan attempted to lower its interest rates from zero in 2006. This was seven years after it became the very first major economy to try the zero interest rate, and approximately five years after the BoJ pioneered quantitative easing.

However, this attempt to normalize rates failed. In 2008, the Japanese central bank cut rates to zero. This time, the undertaking is infinitely more daunting and dangerous given how far the BoJ has ventured further down the QE rabbit hole, particularly since 2013.

This was the year that then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hired Haruhiko Kuroda to lead the charge as BoJ governor. In five years, the BoJ's balance sheet has exceeded the size of the entire Japanese economy, estimated at $4.7 trillion.

Today, it will be easier said than done to remove the BOJ from its role as the main investment whale, in both bonds and stocks, without triggering global chaos. In fact, it will simply be a shock to the global system. Any rise in government bond yields would make it harder for Tokyo to service the developed world's largest debt burden.

The second reason why China might welcome a tightening measure from the BoJ concerns the yen. This could increase if current BoJ leader Kazuo Ueda pulls the plug at the March 18-19 board meeting, perhaps abruptly.

Of course, sudden movements in the yen have a way of controlling global markets. More than two decades of zero interest rates have made Japan the world's leading creditor country. Since the late 1990s and early 2000s, financiers of all stripes, particularly hedge funds, have regularly borrowed cheaply in yen and transferred that cash everywhere to higher-yielding assets.

This so-called yen carry trade explains why sharp swings in the yen often ripple through stock, bond, commodity and real estate markets, from New York to Sao Paulo to London, Mumbai and Seoul. Given that the stock markets of China and Hong Kong lost around $6 trillion in market value between their peak in 2021 and January of this year, one might think that the chaos caused by the yen is the last thing China wish.

However, the chronic weakness of the yen poses a real challenge for Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

During Xi's last decade in power, a key priority has been to shift growth engines from investment and real estate to technology and other higher value-added industries. As China increases its position in automobiles, batteries, high-tech infrastructure, power plants, renewable energy and trains, the natural market for its products is other emerging markets.

Yet the Japanese 43% drop since January 2021 has made Xi's job more difficult. As the BoJ may now be on the verge of abandoning its zero interest rate policy and controlling the yield curve, and this change is likely to send the yen higher, Chinese policymakers and markets Financial institutions can breathe a sigh of relief, said economist Louis-Vincent at Gavekal Dragonomics.

Certainly, weak economies tend to avoid a rising currency. When China's biggest rival in the neighborhood enjoys a much more favorable exchange rate, things get dicey.

So far, Xi's Communist Party has tolerated a stronger yuan to increase confidence in China Inc. One of Xi's other big plans is replacing the dollar in trade and finance. This becomes more difficult if Beijing interferes too much in exchange rates.

If the yen starts to rise, the outlook for China will improve significantly, Gave says. Politics, geopolitics and financial markets will all start moving in the same direction.

Economist David Lubin of the Chatham House Policy Institute says there is a growing risk that deflation and weak economic activity will compound each other, creating a kind of doom loop, in which prices fall because that demand is weak, and demand remains weak since Chinese households believe it is weak. It is better to delay spending in the hope that goods and services will become even cheaper.

It follows, adds Lubin, that all this should have certain implications for Chinese exchange rate policy: a weaker exchange rate [yuan] could raise the domestic price of imported goods enough to help uproot China's deflationary psychology before it really takes hold.

The fact is that China exporting deflation has short-term benefits for other major economies. In Washington, weak prices emanating from the largest trading nation could help make inflation a little more transitory for the Federal Reserve.

But for China, falling prices will only further undermine business and household confidence. This is where a rising yen could counter the headwinds blowing through China. And making China the real winner as the BOJ announces its QE withdrawal next week.

