Imran Khan-backed party to move Supreme Court after being denied reserved seats India TV





Image Source: PTI (FILE) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Peshawar: The Peshawar High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition by the Imran Khan-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) decision to reject allocation of reserved and minority seats to the party. In response, the SIC decided to take the matter to the Supreme Court to claim its share of the reserved seats.

On March 4, the ECP rejected a petition filed by the SIC seeking allocation of reserved seats in the National Assembly by a 4-1 verdict, saying the party was entitled to demand a quota of reserved seats in due to irreparable legal defects and violation of a mandatory provision that party list is submitted for reserved seats, which is a requirement of the law, Dawn reported.

There are 70 reserved seats in the National Assembly and 156 in the provincial assemblies which are allocated proportionally to the winning parties in the general elections. The reserved seats were allocated to all political parties based on their strength in the assemblies, except the PTI-backed SIC.

The SIC requires the allocation of reserved seats

The SIC – joined by independent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who won a majority of seats but failed to form the government – sought directions from the court for the ECP to allocate reserved seats to the council according to its strength in the national and provincial assemblies. The PTI notably had to face repression supported by the army, with several leaders imprisoned and its electoral symbol refused.

On March 6, the court granted interim relief to the SIC and ordered the Speaker of the National Assembly not to administer oath to the eight MPs elected to the reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The PHC chief justice constituted a special larger bench of five senior-most judges to hear the case.

However, the PHC upheld the ECP's decision, questioning why the party had not submitted any priority list of candidates as required by law. It was further observed that after the apex court's judgment in the intra-party elections case, the PTI should have conducted the party polls again.

After the PHC verdict, PTI president Gohar Ali Khan told reporters outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi that the former ruling party would approach the Supreme Court to claim its share of the reserved seats and urged the apex court to constitute a larger bench to hear the case.

PTI to “merge” with SIC

Meanwhile, PTI chief Asad Qaiser said his party would merge with the Sunni Ittehad Council if the election commission accepted its recent party polls and made its symbol iconic. He said if the party regains its cricket bat election symbol after the recent organizational polls, then the two parties would merge and remain under the name PTI.

Qaiser explained that if the party regains its electoral symbol after the recent intra-party polls, both [parties] would merge and remain under the name PTI, rather than the current scenario of its candidates being part of the SIC. This came after lawyer Gohar Ali Khan was elected president following fresh polls within the party after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected the organizational elections held in December last year .

Although more than 90 independent candidates backed by Khan's PTI won the maximum number of seats in the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Party People's Party of Pakistan (PPP) led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto reached a post-election deal and formed a coalition government earlier this month.

(with PTI inputs)

READ ALSO |Pakistan: Ishaq Dar becomes foreign minister as Shehbaz Sharif's 19-member cabinet takes oath

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-imran-khan-backed-sic-to-move-supreme-court-after-being-denied-reserved-seats-latest-updates-2024-03-15-921650 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos