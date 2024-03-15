Judge says prosecutor Fani Willis can stay on Donald Trump's Georgia case





Fani Willis, the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutor who brought criminal charges against Donald Trump and a host of other defendants for their efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, may remain in the case, has a judge ruled today.

But Judge Scott McAfee wrote in his ruling that the special prosecutor with whom Willis was romantically involved, Nathan Wade, should step aside.

Although McAfee concluded that there was insufficient evidence to demonstrate that the relationship between Willis and Wade created a conflict of interest, he wrote that “the District Attorney's prosecution is encumbered by an appearance of irregularity”.

“The Court therefore concludes that prosecution in this case cannot proceed until the State chooses one of two options,” McAfee wrote. “The District Attorney may choose to step aside, along with his or her entire office, and refer the prosecution to the Prosecutors' Council for reassignment. …Alternatively, [special prosecutor] Wade can step aside, allowing the District Attorney, the defendants, and the public to move forward without his presence or compensation distracting and potentially compromising the merits of this case.

The question of whether Willis could stay has sidelined the criminal case against Trump and other defendants, who face charges including racketeering in their efforts to overturn the state's results in Joe's favor Biden.

Because Georgia allows cameras into courtrooms, the Willis disqualification hearings played out like an afternoon soap opera, as cable news networks broadcast them live . Willis and Wade each testified about intimate details of their relationship, with the defendants' lawyers arguing that created a conflict of interest. They claimed Willis gained a personal interest in the case by benefiting financially from her romantic relationship with Wade, whom she hired to lead the prosecution team.

Willis and Wade, however, testified that she reimbursed him for the cost of the trips they took together, even though the reimbursement was in cash.

“Put simply, defendants have not presented sufficient evidence that the expenses were not 'approximately equally distributed' or that the District Attorney was, or currently remains, 'greatly and financially interested' in this lawsuit,” McAfee wrote.

Earlier this week, McAfee dismissed half a dozen counts, including three involving Trump. The dismissed charges involved solicitation of violation of oath by a public official. The charges against Trump related to his efforts to convince Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes in the aftermath of the election.

More soon.

