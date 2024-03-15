Politics
Passage of Rwanda's expulsion bill could be delayed until after Easter | Immigration and asylum
Passage of the government's Rwanda expulsion bill could be delayed until after Easter, risking backlash from Conservative MPs.
The second round of ping-pong between the Lords and Commons over the Bill is no longer scheduled for the final week before the Easter recess in the government's legislative calendar.
Sources within the Conservatives and Labor said this could mean the bill will not become law until mid-April at the earliest.
This would mark a further delay in the implementation of the deportation policy, first announced by Boris Johnson's government almost two years ago.
Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons, presented the next trade statement on Thursday. The second round of ping-pong on the Rwanda Bill, which was due to begin in the Commons on March 25, does not appear in the press release.
The ping-pong, whereby a bill circulates between the Commons and the Lords as they respond to changes proposed by each, was due to take place on March 25 and 26 before the Commons breaks for its three-week Easter break .
Any delay in the adoption of the bill would risk angering Conservative MPs, frustrated by the government's record on illegal immigration. Rishi Sunak has made stopping the boats a key commitment of his leadership.
The government could still theoretically pass all of its changes by the middle of this week, which would allow the Rwandan bill to become law before Easter.
But sources within the government and Labor said the timetable set by Mordaunt indicated the passage of the bill was likely to be delayed. They basically told us we wouldn't see him again until Easter, a Labor source said.
The government plans to withdraw several amendments in the House of Commons on Monday, after suffering a series of heavy setbacks in the Lords earlier this month. Ministers lost several votes by unusually large margins of around 100 votes.
A delay in the adoption of the Rwanda bill would be a sign that general elections will not take place in May. In an interview with ITV on Thursday, the Prime Minister ruled out the date of May 2, when voters must go to the polls for the local elections.
There has been speculation that the prime minister intends to call an election soon after the bill passes, particularly if it allows deportation flights to start taking off. The government has promised that the first flights to Kigali will take place in the spring.
This bill and a treaty with Rwanda aim to prevent further legal challenges to the blocked deportation plan after the Supreme Court ruled the plan illegal.
As well as forcing judges to consider the East African country safe, it would give ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions. He was warned that the legislation was fundamentally inconsistent with the UK's human rights obligations and would flout international law.
The Commons are due to return from the Easter break on April 15.
