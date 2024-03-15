Donald Trump dealt a blow in the classified documents affair





The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida has denied one of the former president's motions to have his federal charges dismissed.

Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, said in a two-page order Thursday that the issues at the heart of the case were best decided “in connection with the jury's instructions.”

Trump's defense team had argued that the first 32 counts against Trump should be dismissed because the law they are based on, the Espionage Act, is too vague to be enforced.

Prosecutors accuse Trump of mishandling classified documents and obstructing officials' efforts to obtain the documents after he left the White House. The former president has pleaded not guilty to all charges in the indictment.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday. A judge on Thursday denied one of Trump's motions to dismiss charges against him in the classified documents case.

Trump faces 40 counts in the indictment filed by special counsel Jack Smith, who accuses Trump of repeatedly enlisting the help of his aides and lawyers to hide classified files from investigators who tried to recover them from his Mar-a-Lago property.

Two of Trump's employees are also named as co-defendants in the indictment. Walt Nauta, the former president's valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, were accused of conspiring to withhold surveillance footage from investigators.

Nauta and De Oliveira also pleaded not guilty.

What we know

Cannon heard arguments Thursday from Trump's lawyers on two of nine motions filed by the defense team to dismiss the case. During the morning hearing, the judge told Trump's lawyers that it would be an “extraordinary step” for her to dismiss the case due to arguments that the law in question was “unconstitutionally vague.”

The other motion discussed in court asserted that Trump had been cleared of any wrongdoing under the Presidential Records Act, which requires all presidential records to be sent to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) once a Commander-in-Chief leaves office. Trump's team argued that he had designated the documents at the center of his indictment as personal property and therefore could not be charged with possessing them.

Cannon also appeared skeptical of that argument, saying Trump's motion would “gut” the Presidential Records Act if granted. Cannon did not rule on the second motion.

Views

Federal prosecutor David Harbach argued in court Thursday that the information in the documents attached to Trump's indictment was “far from personal,” rebuffing the former president's impeachment petition that charged on the Presidential Records Act.

According to the CNN report, Harbach told Cannon that it would be “absurd” if NARA was not able to seek help from the Justice Department after finding a “load” of classified documents held by Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump also argued that he was protected from charges under presidential immunity, a claim he has also made in his other criminal cases, but that argument has yet to hold up in court. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on whether Trump is innocent of charges against him in his federal election interference case under claims of immunity.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's press team via email Thursday evening for comment.

And after?

Cannon has scheduled the classified documents trial for May 20, but it is expected to be delayed until the summer or later.

Updated 3/14/24, 9:26 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information and context.

