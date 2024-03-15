Social media skeptical of Sunak's latest election claims





Rishi Sunak has dismissed widespread speculation that he is considering a general election on May 2, but the Conservatives' recent history of elections and his curious phrasing mean people are rolling their eyes in response. The prime minister said on Thursday he could guarantee there would be no elections that day. But some skeptics have suggested that there is still a (very slim) chance that it could take place another day at Can or any day, in fact, before the end of the legislature in January. The legacy of Theresa May and Boris Johnson The Prime Minister has only said so far that he assumes elections will take place in the second half of the year. However, as people on X (formerly Twitter) have pointed out, conservatives have a habit of calling surprise elections even after promising not to. When Theresa May was Prime Minister in the final months of 2016, she pledged not to hold a general election until 2020, ruling out early elections five times during her first nine months in office. She also dismissed speculation that snap elections would be held at the same time as the May 2017 local elections. She then held early elections in June 2017. This rather backfired, as she found herself with a hung parliament and had to rely on the Democratic Unionist Party to support the minority government. His successor Boris Johnson was also unsure of the election date when he took office. He called an election in December 2019, six months after entering Downing Street. The government's official line was that the priority was simply to deliver Brexit by October 31 rather than getting the public back to the polls. Johnson too said there would be no elections unless Brexit is achieved. Then, after successfully securing a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol with the EU, he dissolved Parliament on November 6 so he could hold a snap election in December. Good spot from Naomi. I'm not entirely abandoning the idea of ​​a May election just because Sunak said something. But it is also fair to note that the Conservatives were well ahead in the polls in the first half of 2017 and the temptation eventually became too great. https://t.co/9vDEXFGjcD – Lewis Baston (@lewis_baston) March 15, 2024 In 2017, Theresa May decided not to call a general election to coincide with local elections on May 4, then called one five weeks later on June 8. – Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) March 14, 2024 You can't believe the conservatives @RishiSunak! Remember that Theresa May called a #General Election for June 8, 2017, although she repeatedly denied she would call one. June 30, 2016: There should be no general election until 2020. There should be a normal autumn declaration to Parliament. https://t.co/okIseuZWOG – Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) March 15, 2024 Sunak's election claims spark widespread mockery Continuing uncertainty around the date of the next general election has also triggered inevitable comparisons to the comedy The Thick of It, which satirized life in the British government. And his refusal to set a date in stone only fueled the fire. Put away the stone of unfounded speculation about the May elections! Collect the stone from baseless speculation about a June election! https://t.co/quvaankLTY – Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) March 15, 2024 The Labor Party wasted no time in releasing a clip comparing Sunak to a chicken…. …while the Liberal Democrats accused him of being afraid. Confirmed: Sunak fears May election. He knows voters will no longer put up with this Conservative government's failures on the NHS and the cost of living crisis. The people deserve their say. It's time for the general election now. pic.twitter.com/MBWPA9xoFt – Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) March 15, 2024

