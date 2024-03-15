Politics
DMK, enemy of Tamil Nadu's future, has hatred for the country and its heritage, says PM Modi
Addressing a public meeting of the BJP attended here, he said the previous UPA regime, of which the DMK was a key part, had not done much for the development of Kanniyakumari and claimed that development works, including in the road sector, were accelerated afterward. the NDA came to power in 2014.
Continuing to go soft on Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK, he said people know how the DMK treated late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and added that such a culture continues even today. today and that crimes against women were on the rise in the state.
He lashed out at India's opposition bloc and said all it had to show were “scams” running into millions of rupees, and said his party, NDA, had initiatives public achievements of which he could boast.
“The story of the DMK and the Congress is plunder. They want to come to power to plunder the people. On one side, there are the social programs of the BJP, on the other (in the INDIA bloc) , there are the multi-crore scams. We have given optical fiber, 5G and other digital initiatives. INDI alliance has a 2G scam,” he said.
The DMK was the “biggest beneficiary” of the 2G scam, in which party chief and former telecom minister A Raja was implicated but later acquitted by a court. While the BJP government was building airports and had projects like UDAN to showcase, the INDIA bloc had “The Chopper Scam that played with national security”, he said, and criticized the opposition bloc for other accusations of corruption, such as the coal scam. “The list (of scams) is long. This is the reality of the INDI alliance,” Modi said.
Attacking the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the DMK had done little for the people of the district, despite being in power at the Center in the past in the Congress-led UPA.
“DMK is not only an enemy of the future of Tamil Nadu, but also of its culture and heritage,” he charged.
Modi said the ruling DMK “tried to ban the viewing” of the consecration of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya in January this year, apparently referring to some public screenings in Tamil Nadu and added that the Supreme Court had then challenged the state government on this issue. .
“Imagine the hatred they feel towards our country, its culture, its heritage and its great men,” he said.
Referring to the installation of the 'Afraid Sengol' (Scepter) in the new Parliament building, Modi said it was done with respect to Tamil heritage, but “DMK people also boycotted it because they didn’t like that either.”
The DMK is now resorting to abuse and thereby maligning Tamil Nadu, he added.
He further criticized the Congress and the DMK for their “silence” when the bull taming sport 'jallikattu' was banned earlier.
The NDA government paved the way for the sport to be played later, he said, calling it the “pride of Tamil Nadu”.
“This is the identity and culture of Tamil Nadu. Modi will not allow any hindrance in this,” he said, asserting that this was his guarantee.
Reiterating his commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu, he recalled that his government had earlier “rescued” five fishermen from the state who were sentenced to death in Sri Lanka.
All kinds of methods, including diplomatic ones, were used and were saved from the vise, the Prime Minister added.
However, the constituents of the INDIA bloc were “playing” with people’s lives, he accused.
He accused the DMK and Congress of “misleading” the people of the country and said the public would no longer tolerate them.
“Congress and DMK must account for their sins.”
He further said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had rejected those who dreamed of breaking the country and Tamil Nadu would also do the same.
He accused the DMK and Congress of “misleading and insulting” women in the country.
“When we introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament, neither the Congress nor the DMK supported it. Both the DMK and Congress are anti-women,” he said.
The people of Tamil Nadu will “crush” the arrogance of the DMK and the INDIA bloc, he said.
