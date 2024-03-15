Why Donald Trump critic hopes Aileen Cannon will dismiss Trump's case





One of former President Donald Trump's biggest critics is welcoming the possibility that Judge Aileen Cannon will dismiss the classified documents case against the ex-president.

Cannon presided over a hearing Thursday to consider two motions by Trump to dismiss the case. Trump and special counsel Jack Smith, whose investigations resulted in dozens of federal crime charges against the ex-president, were in attendance.

The judge, appointed by Trump and who has faced an avalanche of criticism over a series of rulings favorable to the former president, denied one of Trump's dismissal requests shortly after the hearing. She has not yet ruled on the other motion.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, a frequent Trump critic, said Thursday during the latest episode of his Justice Matters podcast that he was “almost hoping” a motion to dismiss the case against the former president would be granted by Cannon.

Former President Donald Trump is pictured Friday at a UFC event in Miami, Florida. Trump critic and former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said Thursday he "almost" hoped Judge Aileen Cannon would grant Trump's request to throw out his federal records package.

“You don't hear this often from a former career prosecutor, but I almost hope Aileen Cannon grants Donald Trump's request to dismiss the case,” Kirschner said. “Throw out all accusations.”

“Now this may seem counterintuitive,” he continued. “[But] Here's the problem: Judge Aileen Cannon should not be presiding over this case.”

Kirschner argued that “Judge Cannon's impartiality could reasonably be called into question,” detailing what he said was “call after call after call in favor of Donald Trump in the most questionable way.”

“I almost hope she grants the motion to dismiss and dismisses the case completely because Jack Smith will appeal that decision and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals will most likely overturn his decision,” Kirschner said.

Kirschner then predicted that granting a motion to dismiss would also result in the appeals court rejecting the Trump-appointed judge and replacing him with an “impartial judge, who does not owe his job…to the accused”. “.

Newsweek contacted Trump's office by email Thursday evening for comment.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung previously said in a statement to Newsweek that Kirschner was “a notorious trafficker in wild conspiracy theories and dubious legal analysis” who “has been shunned by the legal community at large.” .

Cannon on Thursday denied a motion to dismiss the case based on the assertion that the charges against Trump under the Espionage Act are “unconstitutionally vague,” although she left open the possibility that the former president's lawyers make the same argument later.

A motion to dismiss that argues Trump was allowed to keep any sensitive government documents he wanted after his presidency under the Presidential Records Act has not been ruled on.

The judge has previously been criticized for rulings favoring the defense's delaying tactics. Lawsuits against Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, will almost certainly be dismissed quickly if he is re-elected in November. Trump could also pardon himself if he returns to the White House.

Kirschner concluded his podcast Thursday by suggesting that Cannon's decision to dismiss the case well before the election would “finally get us to the right outcome” of a retrial with a “fair” judge who wouldn't accept delays.

