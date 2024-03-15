US tactics to destroy Xi Jinping revealed on social media







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States government is using tactics to destroy Xi Jinping's leadership via the Internet. This incident took place during Donald Trump's term in office. Two years after taking office, Trump reportedly authorized the Central Intelligence Agency to launch a covert campaign on Chinese social media. The goal is to change Chinese public opinion against its government. This was revealed by a former US official who had direct knowledge of the covert operation. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Citing Reuters, three former officials said the CIA formed a small team that used fake Internet identities to spread negative narratives about Xi Jinping's government while leaking intelligence information to foreign media. This effort, which began in 2019, has not yet been reported. Over the past decade, China has rapidly expanded its global relations, entering into military pacts, trade agreements and commercial partnerships with developing countries. The CIA team encouraged accusations that members of the ruling Communist Party were hiding illicit money abroad and exposed development projects rife with corruption. Although U.S. officials declined to provide specific details of the operation, they said the account was based on fact, even if it was secretly leaked by intelligence agents under false pretenses. Efforts in China are aimed at creating paranoia among the country's top officials. Chelsea Robinson, a CIA spokeswoman, declined to comment on the existence of the program, including its influence, goals and impact. A spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said news of the CIA initiative showed that the US government was using public opinion spaces and media platforms as weapons to spread false information and manipulate the international public opinion. This CIA operation was carried out in response to China's aggressive efforts over the years to increase its influence on the world stage. During his presidency, Trump has had a tougher response to China than his predecessors. The CIA campaign marks a return to the methods that characterized Washington's fight against the former Soviet Union. “The Cold War is back,” said Tim Weiner, author of a book on the history of political wars. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article The American secret weapon that worries Xi Jinping (fabulous/fabulous)



