Friday prayers by President Joko Widodo at the Rantauprapat Grand Mosque





LABUHANBATU, SUMUTPOS.CO – On the second day of his working visit, President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo performed congregational Friday prayers at the Rantauprapat Grand Mosque, Jalan Ahmad Yani Rantauprapat, Friday ( 15/3/2024) Indonesian President Jokowi and his entourage arrived at the historic mosque in Labuhanbatu district according to the track schedule around 12:25 WIB. After performing the ablutions, President Jokowi, dressed in a black cap, white shirt and black pants, took his position in the front row, next to the Minister of State Secretariat/Cabinet Secretariat, Acting Governor of North Sumatra Hassanudin and Chief Inspector of the North Sumatra Regional Police. General Agung Setya Imam Efendi, Deputy Chairman of DPRD Labuhanbatu Abdul Karim Hasibuan, Chairman of MUI Labuhanbatu Ahmad Zaid. The Friday congregational prayers were led by Ustad Tukino and, as Khatib, the head of the Labuhanbatu Ministry of Religion (Kakan Kemenag) office, Asbin Pasaribu.

In his sermon, the preacher recalled the function of fasting as an implementation of social worship. In principle, fasting does not only mean giving up eating and drinking, you must be able to resist hunger and thirst. But fasting provides self-control in society because it is related to other humans, namely caring for each other socially. “Fasting makes us thirsty and hungry because we abstain from eating and drinking. But what about other brothers and sisters who are hungry and thirsty because they have nothing. Caring for others by understanding this is Islamic law with the determination of zakat infaq and sadakah,” he added. After performing the congregational prayers, President Jokowi also took time to take selfies with hundreds of worshipers at the Grand Mosque. President Jokowi also took the time to greet people waiting for his arrival along Jalan Ahmad Yani, Rantauprapat. On this occasion, President Jokowi also distributed basic food packages, t-shirts and umbrellas to the public. After performing Friday prayers, President Jokowi and his entourage headed to Bakaran Batu Bulog Warehouse, Jalan KH Dewantara area, Rantaupapat, Labuhanbatu Regency.

At the Bulog warehouse site in Bakaran Batu, Indonesian President Jokowi was accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Health Minister Budi Gunadi, Kapoldasu, Pangdam I/BB and other officials as well as the Acting Governor of North Sumatra and the regent of LabuhanBatu.

Then, delivery of government aid in food reserve rice to beneficiary families (KPM). And I continued to visit Glugur Market in Jalan Glugur Rantaupapat area, as well as handing over aid to MSMEs before heading back to Medan City. (fdh/han) And photos:

FRIDAY PRAYERS: Indonesian President Jokowi made friends and took selfies with the congregation at the Rantauprapat Grand Mosque after Friday prayers. (dawn)

