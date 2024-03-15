Erdoan pledges intensive efforts ahead of upcoming elections





VAN President Recep Tayyip Erdoan pledged intensive efforts by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) ahead of the upcoming local elections, during a rally in the eastern province of Van on March 15. Speaking to a crowd in the city, Erdoan highlighted investments initiated by his administration and pledged continued support for local governments. “Each of our cities and citizens have received their share of these works and services,” Erdoan said, before going into details of Van’s development. Erdoan revealed that over the past 21 years, Van has benefited from public investment totaling 168 billion Turkish liras. Among the infrastructural developments, he highlighted the construction of 9,974 new classrooms, higher education dormitories capable of accommodating 8,300 students and the creation of 74 sports facilities. Furthermore, Erdoan highlighted the expansion of health facilities, including the construction of 19 hospitals with a combined capacity of 1,562 beds, as well as the allocation of 25,736 residences through the National Housing Agency mass, TOK. Additionally, the President highlighted improvements in wastewater treatment and road infrastructure. As the mayoral election approaches, Erdoan pledged to work “tirelessly, day and night.” Erdoan's AKP fielded Abdulahat Arvas as its candidate in the city, competing with People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) co-mayor candidates Neslihan edal and Abdullah Zeydan, as well as 'with kr ahar of the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (cogeneration). In the 2019 elections, Bedia zgke Ertan, the candidate of the DEM party's predecessor, the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), won. However, she was later fired due to a terrorism investigation, with the city's governor, Ozan Balc, assuming municipal duties. In his speech, Erdoan criticized the DEM party, questioning its commitment to national interests and accusing it of obstructing progress. “The only mission of this structure is to support everything that is against the country,” Erdoan remarked, calling on voters to rally behind the AKP-led People's Alliance. The president warned against harmful external influences seeking to undermine Trkiye's democratic progress, affirming the nation's determination to overcome such challenges. “On the one hand, there is a Trkiye that has made historic progress in democracy and development, strengthening its sovereignty,” he said. “On the other hand, there are those imposed by the imperialists.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/erdogan-vows-intensive-efforts-ahead-of-upcoming-elections-191648 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos