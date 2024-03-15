5 facts about religion and Americans' views of Trump





Religious leaders pray for then-President Donald Trump during an “Evangelicals for Trump” campaign event held at King Jesus International Ministry on January 3, 2020, in Miami. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

For most of the past decade, observers have tried to understand why so many highly religious Americans have a favorable opinion of Donald Trump, wondering how voters of his values ​​can support a candidate who has been divorced twice, is married three times and was found responsible for sexual abuse. . Is Trump viewed most positively by those who might be described as Christian in name only, by people who identify as Christian but are not actually religious?

The latest Pew Research Center survey sheds light on these and other related questions. Here are five facts about religion and opinions about Trump, based on our survey of 12,693 American adults from February 13-25.

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to explore the connection between religion and Donald Trump's views.

For this analysis, we surveyed 12,693 respondents from February 13 to 25, 2024. Most respondents (10,642) are members of the Centers American Trends Panel, an online survey panel recruited through national random sampling of residential addresses, which gives almost all American adults a chance of selection.

The remaining respondents (2,051) are members of three other panels, the Ipsos KnowledgePanel, the NORC AmeriSpeak Panel, and the SSRS Opinion Panel. All three are national survey panels recruited by random sampling (not opt-in surveys). We used these additional panels to ensure that the survey would have enough Jewish and Muslim respondents to be able to express their opinions.

The survey is weighted to be representative of the U.S. adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, partisan affiliation, education, religious affiliation and other categories.

For more information, refer to the ATP methodology and the methodology of this survey.

Among religious groups, white evangelical Protestants continue to have the most positive views of Trump. Overall, two-thirds of white evangelical Protestants say they have a favorable opinion of the former president, including 30% who have a very favorable opinion of him.

About half of white Catholics (51%) express positive views of Trump, as do 47% of white non-evangelical Protestants and 45% of Hispanic Protestants.

But in every other American religious group large enough to be analyzed in this survey, large majorities hold unfavorable views of Trump, including:

88% of atheists 82% of agnostics 80% of black Protestants 79% of American Jews

These religious patterns largely reflect partisan differences. Most white evangelicals tend to vote Republican, as do a smaller majority of white Catholics and white non-evangelical Protestants. In contrast, most atheists, agnostics, black Protestants and Jews tend to vote for Democrats.

Trump's favorability rating is similar among Christians who attend church regularly and those who do not. Some observers have pointed out that Trump's political base is largely made up of people who call themselves Christians but don't go to church. However, our survey shows that Christians who regularly attend church express equally favorable views of Trump as those who do not attend religious services often.

Among all Christians, 47% of those who attend church at least once a month say they have a favorable opinion of the former president. That's on par with the 46% of non-practicing Christians who say the same thing.

Among white evangelical Protestants, 68% of regular churchgoers have a positive view of Trump, similar to the 64% among white evangelicals who do not attend church regularly.

The only exception to this trend is white Protestants who do not identify as born again or evangelical. Among this group, Trump is viewed more favorably by those who do not attend church regularly than by those who do (52% versus 32%).

Many of those who view Trump favorably do not attend religious services regularly, but very few are non-religious. Overall, 64% of respondents who have a favorable opinion of Trump say they attend religious services a few times a year or less often, while 35% say they attend at least once or twice a month. (Among all respondents, 69% say they attend religious services several times a year or fewer, while 30% go at least once a month.)

Religious attendance is only one way of looking at religious commitment. Another common way to measure it is to combine survey questions about religious service attendance, how often people pray, and how important religion is to them.

American adults who attend religious services at least once a week, pray daily, and report that religion is very important in their lives are classified as highly religious. Those who rarely or never attend services, rarely or never pray, and say that religion is not too important or not at all important in their lives are considered to have low religious commitment. All others are considered to have average religious commitment.

Seen this way, 23% of American adults with a favorable view of Trump are very religious, including 11% who are very religious white evangelical Protestants.

62% of Americans with a favorable view of Trump have an average level of religious commitment, including 13% who are white evangelicals.

Only 15% of people with a favorable opinion of Trump have a low level of religious commitment. By far the largest subgroup within this category are nonreligious people who describe their religious identity as atheist, agnostic, or nothing in particular. Overall, 18% of people with a positive view of Trump are not religious, including 10% who are not with low levels of piety.

Very few of those who have a positive view of Trump are white evangelical Protestants with low levels of piety. Indeed, self-described white evangelical Protestants who are non-practicing represent less than 1% of the total U.S. population. Even if a candidate wanted to build a coalition rooted in the support of non-religious evangelicals, there simply aren't enough of them to constitute a national political base.

Most people who view Trump positively don't think he's particularly religious himself. But many believe he defends people with religious beliefs like theirs. Only 8% of people who have a positive view of Trump think he is very religious, while 51% think he is somewhat religious and 38% say he is not very religious or not at all.

But 51% of those who have a favorable opinion of Trump think he defends people with religious beliefs like theirs, including 24% who think he does it a lot and 27% who say he does it quite often .

Among white evangelical Protestants with a favorable view of Trump, only 9% consider him very religious. But about two-thirds think he does a lot (32%) or a fair amount (35%) to defend people with religious beliefs like theirs.

Non-religious people who are culturally Christian view Trump somewhat more positively than non-religious people who are not.

One way to measure the differences between cultural Christians and practicing Christians is to compare Christians who attend church regularly and those who do not, as we did above. Another solution is to look at religiously unaffiliated respondents, or people with no religious affiliation who describe themselves, religiously, as atheists, agnostics, or nothing in particular. In our new survey, we asked these Americans if they consider themselves Christians outside of their religion, such as ethnically, culturally or because of their family background.

Non-religious people who identify as culturally Christian have a slightly more favorable view of Trump than those who do not identify as Christian in any way. Yet large majorities in both groups express negative views of the former president.

