Imran Khan's party orchestrates protest outside IMF against financial aid to Pakistan's Information Minister Tarar





Islamabad, Mar 15 (PTI) Pakistan's Information Minister Atta Tarar on Friday accused the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan of orchestrating a protest outside the IMF building in Washington to “sabotage » the global lender's plan to help the cash-strapped country. Speaking at a press conference, Tarar said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by Khan was trying to prevent the visit of the International Monetary Fund mission to Pakistan to review the ongoing loan of 3 billion dollars before releasing its third and final loan. final tranche of $1.1 billion. “PTI is determined to sabotage the IMF programme,” he said, adding that the party should prioritize its policies and put the country first and its policies second to welfare of State. Tarar also criticized people of Pakistani origin living in the country. in the United States and protesting outside the IMF building and demanding that the global lender not provide aid to Pakistan until the incarcerated Khan is released. “I would call this a heinous and despicable act,” he said, referring to the demonstration and adding that the demonstrators had no right to protest because they paid taxes abroad and lived on this money. Tarar's remarks came just days after he accused the PTI of a social media campaign, urging the European Union not to maintain Pakistan's GSP+ status. , the PTI distanced itself from a such move and also said that the party was not against the GSP+ status given by the European Union to Pakistan. Earlier, Khan, in a letter, had formally highlighted the allegations of electoral fraud and asked the IMF to examine the issue of electoral fraud before accepting aid to Pakistan. Currently, the IMF team is in Pakistan and talking with local officials to check whether its conditions are met before reporting back to its headquarters which will publish the final tranche of the loan agreed in 2023 and completed next month. Pakistan is also looking forward to getting another IMF loan for a longer period and negotiations would begin soon after the completion of the current programme.

