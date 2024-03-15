UN committee questions Jokowi's alleged influence on 2024 elections in Tuesday session





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – THE Bacre Waly Ndiaye, a member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee (CCPR), questioned the alleged intervention of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi in the 2024 presidential elections. The commission also took note of the decision last-minute judicial decision which modified the eligibility criteria for presidential candidates. The judgment gave way to Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka to become Prabowo Subianto's vice-presidential candidate. The issue was raised during the CCPR session in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, which was broadcast on UN TV Web. Representatives of CCPR Member States, including delegates from Indonesia, were present. During the three-hour session, Ndiaye – who is a member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee for Senegal – asked questions on several human rights issues in Indonesia, including the rights of citizens of Papua to anti-terrorism laws. Ndiaye initially mentioned the Constitutional Court's decision to change the age requirement for presidential and vice-presidential candidates, which paved the way for Gibran to qualify for the presidential election. He questioned what measures could prevent the government and the highest institution such as the president from unduly influencing the results of the 2024 elections. “Are allegations of undue influence investigated?” said Ndiaye. Indonesian representatives led by the Foreign Ministry's director general of multilateral cooperation, Tri Tharyat, did not respond to questions about the elections. During the response session, the Indonesian delegation responded to other questions such as the alleged military deployment in Papua, freedom of religion, the Panji Gumilang case and the Haris-Fathia case. The Indonesian delegation also responded to Ndiaye's question on the political rights of indigenous Papuans, posed alongside Gibran's candidacy. Tri Tharyat did not respond Times question regarding Ndiaye's investigation into alleged intervention in the 2024 election. So did Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lalu M. Iqbal and presidential special staff coordinator , Ari Dwipayana. DANIEL A. FAJRI Editors Choice: Prabowo-Gibran wins highest number of votes in Kuala Lumpur Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

