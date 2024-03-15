Politics
Is Beijing about to crash into a Western Wall?
At its annual conference National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Beijing has presented all kinds of lofty concepts aimed at propelling China's faltering economy to new heights. However, in doing so, President Xi Jinping and his ilk will find themselves facing a foreign barrier in their path.
For a long time, the West gave China every chance to progress economically and politically. America and Europe believed that Chinese citizens would naturally demand and obtain more freedom once their prosperity and contact with the West increased.
It was expected that by being integrated into the liberal world order, China would also be infected by the democratic “virus”. This seemed to be the case at first, but since Xi took over from Hu Jintao, Beijing has tightened the reins. Attempts at democratic experimentation disappeared and the Chinese Communist Party centralized power.
In the words of Peter E. Harrell in Foreign Affairs “China's economic transformation was making Beijing more authoritarian, not less. »
Of course, it's a bit of a chicken-and-egg story, but the United States began to take a harder line on China, especially starting in President Donald Trump's second term. Obama, by gradually and more often deploying economic weapons. For example, Obama threats of sanctions on intellectual property theft, and under Trump, America has gone much further by launching a trade war. Biden then continued Trump's line against China; a few concessions have been done here and there, but in other areasBiden went even further than Trump.
Rather than a decoupling strategy, the United States has opted for a three-pronged risk reduction approach: increased investments in areas of national strategic importance, intensified controls on exports of services and goods which could make China (and other) adversaries stronger and stricter against America. selection of foreign investors.
Additionally, the United States is no longer beating around the bush when it comes to its objectives vis-à-vis China. The ambassador to China recently said“They want to become and surpass the United States as the dominant country globally. And we don't want that to happen. We don’t want to live in a world where the Chinese dominate.”
America will never say to China, “Go ahead, come sit next to us on the throne and we will accept each other's differences and make the best of them.” » Conversely, China will strive – even if it claims not to – to knock America off its throne if it sees the opportunity.
The past offers little comfort. Graham Allison, professor at Harvard detailed how many times emerging and established powers have gone to war with each other over the past five centuries. In 12 of the 16 cases Allison studied in which a newcomer challenged the old guard, the parties clashed.
Political scientist Michael Beckley underlines that the more than two dozen great power rivalries over the past two centuries ended only because one could no longer continue the fight or because they united against a common enemy.
Researchers Rand came to similar conclusions: since 1816, there have been 27 cases of rivalry between two great powers, 19 of which ended in war. In other cases, the two ended up in their fight against each other or the battle turned into a Cold War.
Thus, historical data leaves little hope that Beijing and Washington will put aside their disagreements. What they consider to be their vital interests are in conflict too much and harshly and are firmly rooted in their respective political systems, geographical positions and historical experiences.
Even if tensions have eased somewhat, the differences of opinion seem too great to achieve lasting détente:
- The biggest problems are mostly zero-sum problems: Taiwan can remain independent or be governed by Beijing; THE East and South China Seas may remain freely accessible international waters or become Chinese waters, et cetera.
- Both states favor a completely different conception of the international system, as evidenced by the struggle for control within the former countries. Bretton Woods institutions and the alternatives that Beijing is putting in place for these institutions.
- China's attitude towards the outside world is largely determined by two traumatic experiences. This concerns first of all “The century of humiliation» due to the aggression of foreign countries intervening in China from 1839 to 1949. The second trauma was the collapse of the Soviet Union, which made Beijing fear the risk of loss of control of the party. As China shares its land borders with 14 countries – and this is by no means all friends – Beijing seeks substantial security buffers, which explains its territorial disputes with India and its desire to dominate the East and South China Seas. Ninety percent of China's trade and most of the oil it imports is transported through these waters.
Not only America, but many other countries have become more suspicious of China. For example, the European Union and its member states have become much stricter in their approval of Chinese investments, and Western companies are increasingly cautious about producing in and relying on China. this.
The world is and will be less of a huge economic playground for China. We see this, for example, in the collapse of foreign direct investment in China, which now stands at levels observed in the 1990s.
In all likelihood, China will find it increasingly difficult to boost its economy through additional exports and may struggle with technological development as Western countries and companies are less willing to cooperate in this area.
However, the question is not as clear-cut as it seems:
- The decline in foreign direct investment is largely due to the repatriation of profits from foreign companies. had parked in China because domestic interest rates are more attractive. Furthermore, China is further along in its evolution from an emerging market to an industrialized market. At this stage, it generally relies less on foreign investment and expertise.
- It will prove extremely difficult for the West to dissociate itself, even partially, from China. The country currently represents 60 percent of electric vehicle sales global, industry leader in wind and solar energyis by far the largest supplier of refined rare metals and counts for half of all industrial robots installed throughout the world.
- Even though two thirds of European CEOs plan to reform their supply chains in the coming years, only two percent plan to withdraw from China.
- The now known Belt and Road Initiative already includes more than 140 countries. Furthermore, China has bilateral or regional free trade agreements with 28 countries that together represent 40 percent of Chinese exports, and it is in negotiations for 10 additional agreements. The countries concerned together represent just under five percent of Chinese exports. China's exports to its network of free trade agreements are currently greater than the combined global exports of the Netherlands and Japan (numbers four and five in the export rankings). A final fact illustrates China's commercial position: China's trade with Belt and Road countries is larger than that with the United States, Europe and Japan combined. In short, if the already more or less paralyzed World Trade Organization collapses, China will have a solid support strategy.
- History shows that countries are willing to go to great lengths in their willingness to trade with their opponents. The United Kingdom was even ready to do business with Germany during the First World War.
China's situation will not be any easier in a world where distrust and hostility toward Beijing have increased significantly. However, we should not exaggerate because, in many respects, China occupies a very strong position compared to the rest of the world, which will not change from one day to the next.
Andy Langenkamp is a senior policy analyst at ECR Research And CCI Consultants.
