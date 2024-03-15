Politics
Extremists are hiding in plain sight
Sometimes the road to hell is not paved with good intentions. It is full of lies, deception and bad intentions. Accompanied by a huge dose of self-delusion.
It is only a few weeks since the British Prime Minister stepped out to a lectern in front of Number 10 to courageously announce not the general election that many of us know we need, but a new policy of get tough on extremists. He keeps telling us that things have reached the point where MPs are not safe and he has launched a constant stream of attempts to limit the right to protest. In direct contradiction to this country's greatest boasts about free speech.
Can party donors be too extremist?
In the first test of his willingness to do something about an extremist openly declaring that a British MP made him want to hate all black women and that he should be shot, Rishi Sunak decided to dodge the issue. It turns out that it's normal for a big donor to his party openly advocate that someone kill Dianne Abbott provided that he then apologizes. While if Abbott reprimanded for noting Jewish people face discrimination differs from black people this cannot be excused even if she apologizes she must be kicked out of the Labor Party.
These double standards seem to be doing a lot of work at the moment. The actions of Hamas on October 7 have been widely and rightly condemned. Hamas is a truly evil terrorist organization and has some truly horrible views on Women's rights. Some on the left found it difficult to say, while others like Peter Tatchell was clear and precise. There is no need to support a group of murderers just because you are opposed to another group.
Turning a blind eye to Gaza
Murder is the only accurate word to describe some of the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu's government. Not the Jewish people. Not the entire nation of Israel. The Israeli Prime Minister and his cabinet bear the responsibility and it is a cabinet that contains ministers who openly advocated ethnic cleansing and were convicted of links to extremism by Israeli courts. With a chain of corruption convictions.
Without the war, Netanyahu would be in court to defend himself against compelling accusations of outright corruption. Instead, he spends his time informing anyone who will listen that he is supervising a limited operation that aims entirely to eliminate Hamas and it does not target civilians. The images of ruined buildings, images of dead children and starving refugees tell a very different story. An entire people is bombarded from their homes, which UN experts call collective punishment and then they were deprived of adequate supplies of food and water. This is a direct and obvious war crime, with as much certainty as the worst actions of Hamas.
Faced with daily images of famine, the regular and highly plausible films of certain Israeli soldiers abuse and kill captivesconstant destruction of houses and even bombing of storage centers for aid, many Western leaders have completely failed to rise to the occasion and take serious steps to rein in Netanyahu. The British Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition have been reluctant to speak out early enough, clearly enough or forcefully enough.
UK sends aid and weapons to Gaza
At the same time as Great Britain is making great efforts to obtain a tiny amount of aid shipped from Cyprus to Gaza There is Israeli Air Force trainees learn to bomb targets, UK, UK. At the same time as the British government and the British opposition are begging for a ceasefire, the two main parties have said almost nothing about stopping Britain's arms sales to Israel. Throughout this conflict most weapons used come from the United Kingdom and the United States. The sooner Joe Biden and Sunak announce that they will stop supplying these weapons, the sooner there will be a serious ceasefire and the start of a real peace process.
There is something revolting about hearing people express outrage at the bombing of civilian targets when they authorize the supply of bombs for that purpose.
As our elected leaders fail the simple moral test of understanding that collective punishment is wrong, regardless of which side inflicts it, huge numbers of ordinary citizens have taken to the streets to express their frustration. They did so with remarkable restraint. Hundreds of thousands of people demonstrated peacefully against the massacres. and with dignity and caused few problems for the police. Many of them agree with the protesters.
The protest is not extremist, it defends democracy
If there was ever a time when we needed the right to speak out and openly protest the actions of our government, this is it. If our government looks at the images of these mass protests and decides to continue providing the weapons that enable the massacres, then any sane person should ask themselves some very simple questions.
Who are the real extremists? Where does the real threat to free speech come from? Who represents the real danger to Britain's traditions of tolerance and individual freedom?
