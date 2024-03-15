Imran Khan's PTI to move Supreme Court after being denied reserved seats





NEW DELHI: Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has decided to approach the Supreme Court after rejection of Sunni Ittehad Council's plea challenging the Election Commission's decision to allot reserved seats . The Election Commission's decision to allot reserved seats in the national and provincial legislatures to other parties has been rejected by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), dealing a major blow to the PTI. The PHC rejected two petitions filed by the Sunni Ittehad Council, backed by PTI lawmakers, seeking their share of seats reserved for women and minorities after the February 8 elections. PTI president Gohar Ali Khan, speaking outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi where Imran Khan is serving his sentence, said the party would appeal to the Supreme Court to get its reserved seats. Gohar urged the Supreme Court to form a larger jurisdiction for the case. The Sunni Ittehad Council had requested the court to direct the Election Commission of Pakistan to allocate the reserved seats based on their parliamentary strength. They also challenged Article 104 of the electoral law which concerns the compulsory submission of priority lists of candidates for reserved seats. Recently, the PHC temporarily stopped the swearing-in of eight legislators from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, elected on reserved seats. A larger special panel, consisting of five senior judges, was formed to resolve the legal complexities of the case. The Election Commission of Pakistan said the Sunni Ittehad Council was not qualified for reserved seats due to legal loopholes and failure to comply with submission requirements. In the National Assembly, 70 seats are reserved and in the provincial assemblies, 156 seats are allocated proportionally to the winning parties. The distribution of reserved seats was based on the strength of parties in the assemblies, excluding the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council. Although PTI-backed independent candidates won a significant number of seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) formed a coalition government after the elections, putting the dismisses the Council supported by the PTI. (With contribution from agencies)

