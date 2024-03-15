Erdoan denounces opposition's dirty game ahead of key vote

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Friday castigated the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) for its dirty game of selling the national will to its hidden allies during a rally in the eastern province of Van, the day before the high-stakes local elections on March 31.

The opposition tried to impose the CHP presidential candidate on the people to revive its one-party fascism, Erdoan told a crowd of 55,000.

They did not work to win but to lose (us) and tried to mock our people with their plans, he said.

The president accused the CHP of trying to stage the same scene before the next municipal elections, selling the will of the people with alliances that it is trying to hide.

Erdoan was referring to the CHP's secret alliance with the Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) and successor to the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP), widely known for its links to the PKK terrorist group.

He condemned CHP lawmakers for pursuing their own ambitions and denounced their sole mission to support anything that works against Trkiye.

The CHP is accused of clandestinely dividing municipal constituencies for YSP candidates in the Istanbul metropolitan region in exchange for the YSP's indirect support for its incumbent mayor Ekrem Imamolu in the upcoming polls, despite the YSP's nomination of its own candidate for mayor against Imamolu.

We are the only ones working for the well-being of our country and national security. This is why our alliance has been targeted, but we will not be stopped, Erdoan said.

Trkiyes' oldest party also made headlines this week with a potential corruption scandal.

Turkish prosecutors are investigating a controversial video showing three CHP officials counting stacks of money, allegedly 15 million TL ($470,000), at the party's Istanbul branch, which critics say was used to buy delegates in favor of the current president zgr zel, who succeeded Kemal Kldarolu. in a vote in November 2023.

Erdoan said the game had become even dirtier with the involvement of wads of cash.

But no one can absolve themselves from this dirty game of lies, he said. Our people will hold them accountable for their plans on March 31.

The CHP denied the allegations, saying the money was intended to purchase the branch's new building in Istanbul in 2019 and that the footage came from the camera of the office of a lawyer representing the owner. The party blamed the lawyer for leaking the footage and insisted that the said lawyer attempted to blackmail the party, even though the footage did not contain any criminal action.

Imamolu himself denied allegations that the money was used for nefarious purposes and said the video appeared as an attempt by his opponents seeking to bring him down before the elections.

People who are trying to stir up a storm over this have the wrong mindset, he said Tuesday.

Speaking on the matter on Tuesday, Justice Minister Ylmaz Tun said prosecutors would definitely trace the source of the money.

Referring to the CHP's statement that the money was raised through a donation campaign for the party's new offices in Istanbul, Tun said such donations should be made according to certain regulations, pointing to a regulation that obliges parties to accumulate funds only by bank transfer.

The municipal elections constitute an important test for the government and the opposition. Thirty-four political parties will compete for votes in 81 provinces.

Almost all parties have announced their candidates for mayor and municipal assembly seats, but the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) announced the final list last week. A campaign ban will come into effect on March 21.

More than 61 million people are eligible to vote and 1 million young voters will vote for the first time in this election. More than 50% of voters are women, while men make up 49.1% of the electorate, according to statistics. More than 3.3 million voters are aged 75 and over. Most of the electorate is in 30 major cities, while more than 13.5 million voters will vote in 51 other cities.

Voters in opposition-led municipalities mainly complain about the lack of municipal services, such as problems with water services that lead to frequent water cuts and traffic problems due to problems in road construction and improvement of existing roads.

In Van, on the Iranian border, Erdoan boasted that he had invested a total of TL 168 billion over the past 21 years and promised to provide the city with its fair share of the services provided to each city in Trkiye.