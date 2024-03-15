Politics
The Chinese economy is in difficulty: is Xi Jinping?
The Chinese Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, I am not feeling well. Extremely high youth unemployment, a plummeting stock market and a lingering housing crisis threaten to derail his Chinese dream and possibly bring Xi down with him. And a wave of purges of senior officials In recent years, some of them, former Xi protégés, have fueled speculation that his position within the party is not as secure as it seems.
At least that is the narrative presented in much of Western media discourse. The Communist Party sees things differently.
This is evident from the recently concluded annual session of China's National People's Congress (NPC). The week-long session is the most important annual gathering on China's political calendar, establishing an official narrative of the past year's performance and setting priorities for the year ahead. Everything presented to the congress is first approved by the ruling Communist Party after a long period of drafting and deliberation, making it one of the clearest windows into the party's thinking.
Judging from the NPC session, the party does not consider itself a regime in crisis. THE Government activity report, presented by Premier Li Qiang, depicted a China facing both strategic opportunities and challenges, with favorable conditions outweighing unfavorable ones. This is not idle propaganda: the progress report is the most authoritative high-level policy statement for the coming year and is designed primarily for the government's internal audience.
The report recognizes that the year will not be easy, due to geopolitical pressure, weak external demand and a host of domestic economic challenges and financial risks. Nevertheless, his tone is rather triumphant, emphasizing that these challenges did not prevent China from recording solid economic growth of 5.2% last year. The report fails to mention the low baseline due to terrible economic performance in 2022 or widespread questions around the accuracy of official figures.Rhodium Group puts last year's growth at more than 1.5%. Regardless, the party is confident enough to also set a target of around 5% growth for 2024.
As for Xi's leadership, the work report credits him with single-handedly steering China through the economic and political challenges of 2023. We owe our achievements in 2023 to General Secretary Xi Jinping, who is at the helm to pave the way, he said. This is unprecedented languageprevious work reports gave all credit to the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. Rhetorical improvements like this make all the difference in an ultra-formalist system in which every word counts.
And it's much more than rhetoric. Xis New era the vision permeates almost every section of the work report. In addition, the NPC on Monday adopted new revisions to the Organic law of the Council of State, which further strengthened the Communist Party's control over the Chinese cabinet and put the cabinet in charge of implementing Xi Jinping Thought. The entire PRC government was already accountable to Xi in practice, but it is now more official.
Indeed, by all accounts, the Communist Party is happy with Xi's leadership. But how is this possible, given that the economy is in disarray and investor sentiment is it at its lowest level in several decades? The answer is simple: these are not the parameters the party uses to measure its performance. Western audiences seeking to assess Xi's political fortunes should take note.
Under Xi, the Communist Party exercises control more firmly than ever, thanks to both its more complete control over government decision-making and the surveillance state that allows it to quickly detect and neutralize dissent. Nothing matters more to the party than its political control. Investors may complain, but they are not Xi voters. The Chinese people are not even among its voters. Its only constituent is the Communist Party, and it is far more interested in preserving and strengthening its grip on power than in overseeing a thriving economy.
This is not to say that the economy is not important. On the contrary, it is one of the most powerful tools the party has to pursue its political goals. But the breakneck growth of the reform era was unsustainable and carried many long-term risks. The party has long seen the need to restructure its economy by addressing these risks and shifting to a more sustainable, albeit slower, growth model. This is exactly what Xi is doing, and his ruthlessness and unprecedented consolidation of power have helped him overcome the vested interests that prevented his predecessors from making significant progress in this endeavor.
Of course, the party cannot neglect economic growth. But it only needs enough growth to maintain stability as it pursues bigger priorities such as regulatory overhaul, technological autonomy and narrowing the wealth gap through economic growth. common prosperity.
Leaders are well aware that these efforts work against growth, but they see them as essential to reducing the risk of long-term crisis. They might take their foot off the gas if they fear that the short-term damage to the economy is beginning to risk precipitating the very crisis they seek to avoid. Or they could unveil a major stimulus package, as their predecessors did during previous periods of economic difficulty. So far, they are doing neither, and the fact that they continue to pursue economic restructuring is an indication that they believe they have the situation under control.
Are they correct? Only time will tell. For all we know, Xi's leadership may rest on a giant house of cards that will eventually collapse. But America should not bet on a rapid collapse or lasting weakening of the Beijing regime. China has proven the naysayers wrong time and time again, and the Communist Party seems sincerely confident that it will do so again.
About the Author
Michael Cunningham is a researcher at the Heritage Foundations Asian Studies Center.
