Republicans change convention to nominate Donald Trump





Republicans are considering making some changes at the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC) to nominate former President Donald Trump, according to incoming Chairman Michael Whatley.

While appearing on Fox News' America's Newsroom on Friday, Whatley talked about this summer's national convention and what kind of changes voters can expect.

“We're very excited about the convention, we're very excited about going to Milwaukee in July and putting on a world-class showcase to officially nominate President Trump,” Whatley said. “We will be making a lot of different changes in our approach and in our communication with American voters, but the bottom line is we want to use this as a showcase to speak to all 50 states across the country and to voters in every single community .”

Whatley added that the RNC will be focused entirely on “the nuts and bolts, the mechanics of making sure that we win this election.”

Former President Donald Trump leaves the stage of a campaign rally at Forum River Center March 9 in Rome, Georgia. Republicans are looking to make some changes at the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC)… Former President Donald Trump leaves the stage of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 9 in Rome, Georgia. Republicans are considering making some changes at the upcoming Republican National Convention (RNC) to nominate Trump, according to new Chairman Michael Whatley on Friday. More from Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images The context:

Whatley was recently named chair of the RNC following then-chairwoman Ronna McDaniel's decision to resign. Trump's daughter-in-law Lara Trump, married to Eric Trump, was elected co-chair of the RNC.

“The RNC is going to be the vanguard of a movement that will work tirelessly every day to elect our candidate, Donald J. Trump, as the 47th president of the United States,” Whatley said in a speech after his election .

What we know:

During his appearance on America's Newsroom, Whatley explained how the RNC plans to maximize votes for the GOP nominee, saying, “We have to participate in elections and we have to protect the ballot.”

He added: “Every dollar we raise, every dollar we spend will be focused on winning, it will absolutely ensure that we grow our vote and we are going to protect the ballot.”

Newsweek has contacted the RNC through its website for further comment.

Views :

Last month, Trump endorsed Whatley for RNC chairman.

“I think my friend Michael Whatley should be the next leader of the RNC,” the former president wrote in a statement, adding that he “has been with me from the beginning and has done a great job in his state native, North Carolina.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, previously spoke about McDaniel's decision to step down and said, “I think it's a smart move on his part.”

“I like what I see. I want to see more unity within the party…We need to reach out and get more people to join us, independents and Democrats who really want to watch the America they want to see. the future, they want to see it for themselves and for their children,” McCarthy said in an interview with America's Newsroom.

And after?

On Thursday, Whatley issued a memo on behalf of the RNC and said: “As is tradition and governed by applicable law, the RNC is merging its operations with the Trump campaign. We are now a united operation and a united front. »

Trump will likely appear at the RNC in July where he will be officially named the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

Update, 3/15/24, 11:01 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

Update, 3/15/24, 11:43 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

