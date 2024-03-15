PTI celebrates Anti-Islamophobia Day, pays glowing tribute to Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar on Anti-Islamophobia Day paid glowing tributes to illegally incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) life president Imran Khan for effectively and courageously fighting the case of Islamophobia at the UN platform that the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) lives in our hearts, convincing the world to mark March 15 as the International Day Against Islamophobia.

PTI's founding president Imran Khan had led the fight against Islamophobia for Pakistanis and the entire Muslim Ummah. On March 15, 2022, the resolution on International Day Against Islamophobia proposed by Pakistan was adopted at the United Nations.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that Anti-Islamophobia Day was being celebrated across the world due to the efforts of Imran Khan who raised the issue emphatically. However, he added that they must now take more steps by sending delegations to Western countries to counter the invasion of Islam and Muslims across the world.

He said neither poverty nor liberalism could be blamed on terrorism, otherwise terrorism would have been widespread in African and Western countries. The PTI Chairman stressed that no religion in the world preaches hatred and terrorism; however, there were a handful of people who spread hatred and rejection, which distorted the image of the entire community and religion.

Gohar stressed that the Muslim world must realize that it has failed miserably in the field of modern science and technology; therefore, they should focus on them to compete with the Western world, with the Muslim world being far behind the race in this regard. I was an ordinary worker but Imran Khan appointed me as PTI chairman, which is unprecedented in Pakistan, he added.

The PTI chairman added that the Muslim world should adopt democracy as a system of government if it wants to progress.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI General Secretary and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub congratulated Imran Khan for convincing the world to mark March 15 as Anti-Islamophobia Day.

He said Muslims were ruling the world through rule of law and justice and Imran Khan was also fighting for the supremacy of the constitution and upholding the rule of law in the country.

Omar made it clear that they rejected Form 47 government because it lacked public mandate, moral standing and legal validity.

Speaking on the occasion, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) President Allama Raja Nasir Abbas predicted that power was shifting from West to East and Pakistan was the gateway in this game of transfer of power. to counter or slow down the process. He said the West was dragging the East into conflicts; so efforts were underway to weaken Pakistan, but this had significant value in South Asia.

He said the West itself had created terrorist groups to distort the image of Islam and Muslimisms, adding that Imran Khan was the only leader to face the challenge head on and raise the issue of Islamophobia on the world stage.

Nasir Abbas said those in power were so petrified of Khan that he was attacked, false and fabricated charges were framed against him and his leaders and the election symbol and even the party's mandate were uprooted, but nothing could dampen his courage. He called February 8 a silent revolution, but February 9 was the biggest tragedy after the fall of Dhaka, when the public mandate was bulldozed.

However, he urged people to be prepared to break down prison doors to get Khan out of jail.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Qaiser said that PTI's manifesto was to make Pakistan an Islamic model of welfare state, which meant forming a Madinah-like state and only PTI's founding president Imran Khan , had the necessary qualities to take practical measures in this regard. that whenever the Muslim world faced any problem, Imran Khan was the only leader of the Ummah to rule from the front, like after 9/11, Muslims faced great difficulties, but he fought the cause of the Umma vehemently on all fronts.

Qaiser revealed that when Imran Khan spoke about the Muslim bloc at the Madinah conference and raised the issue of Islamophobia and rejected slavery, problems started for him, adding that the PTI founder president was in jail because he had told the Umma that they could rule the world again if they united.

He said that only Imran Khan had spoken out against the United States during the war on terror, while no leader in the world had the courage to utter a word to this effect.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Muhammad Khan said that the PTI founder president conveyed the message of unity to the Ummah and spoke about the Islamic bloc because of which the world feared the birth of another Tipu Sultan.

He vowed that Imran Khan would become Prime Minister and champion the cause of Kashmir and Palestine.

Ali Muhammad lamented that Muslims around the world were being targeted despite the fact that no Islamic country had invaded any country since World War II, which was why the Muslim world needed a leader who could have the courage and the abilities to engage the world logically and rationally. with an apologetic approach. The PTI MP said that Imran Khan spoke about the sanctity of the Holy Prophet, khudi and self-confidence due to which the conspiracies were declared against him.

On the occasion, senior PTI leader MP Shehryar Afridi congratulated the party leadership and organizers of the event and said that more such programs would be organized in educational institutions as it was of their moral responsibility to educate people on these issues if they spoke about the state of the situation. Madina or Naya Pakistan and humanity.

He praised its leader Imran Khan, who floated the idea of ​​an anti-Islamophobia day at the UN to develop the concept of interfaith harmony to engage the West for the first time in a logical and proactive way with Khan.

Striking the sin and not the sinner is our ultimate approach, but no compromise should be made on our religion and the country, come what may, he vowed.

Imran Khan is the hope, Imran Khan is the future and Imran Khan is the pride not only of Pakistan but of the entire Ummah, the PTI leader added.

PTI MP Shandana Gulzar said Imran Khan feared only Allah; that is why he had the courage to forcefully address the issue of Islamophobia on the global stage and denounce global duplicity.

She lamented that Israeli forces had killed more than 32,000 Palestinians, half of whom were children, but no Muslim leader spoke out on the issue because the Palestinian people pinned their hopes only on Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI MP Sanaullah Masti Kheil said that when Imran Khan raised the issue of Islamophobia, most of the Ummah enjoyed a sweet sleep. He made it clear that the nation stood by Khan like a rock and no power could sever its ties with him under any circumstances.

