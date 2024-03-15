Jokowi promises people will receive social assistance for rice until June 2024





Friday March 15, 2024 – 5:30 p.m. WIB

North SumatraPresident of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) distributed food aid from government rice reserves in GDT Hutalombang, Padanglawas Regency, North Sumatra, Friday, March 15, 2024. Read also: Visiting Sibuhuan Regional Hospital, Jokowi Ensures Optimal Health Services According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, this food aid program is one of the measures taken by the government to maintain food stability. This program will continue until June 2024. “It started in January, we had 10 kg (of rice), in February 10 kg, in March 10 kg and it continued in April, we had more, in May we had more in June, more late if we look at the APBN there is room, we will continue,” Jokowi said Read also: Amid Jokowi's speech about coalition leader, Andi Arief suggests Prabowo form a secretariat like the SBY era X

 President Jokowi inspects government rice reserves at Bulog warehouse, Bogor Photo : Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat According to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, climate change is one of the causes of rising global rice prices. It is hoped that this assistance can reduce the burden on society. Read also: North Sumatra KPU recap results, these are the 4 DPD RI candidates with the highest votes “This rice was offered to ladies and gentlemen because the price of rice is increasing, not only in Indonesia but all over the world, because there is climate change, some crops fail, the rains are too heavy, the season dry season is too long, many countries like us are experiencing poor harvests,” Joko Widodo said. Meanwhile, the North Sumatra Provincial Government (Pemprov) assures and is firmly committed to maintaining food security in North Sumatra. Especially before big days and also certain conditions. This was stated by the Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Hassanudin, after accompanying the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the distribution of food aid in Padanglawas Regency. Currently, the price of food, especially rice, fluctuates significantly in North Sumatra. Based on data from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, Energy and Mineral Resources as of March 4, 2024, the average price of rice in North Sumatra is IDR 14,204/kg. “We continue to monitor the prices of food items like rice, chilies, meat, eggs and others, especially now that it is the month of Ramadan and indeed global food prices are quite fluctuating, but we we are committed to maintaining stability and availability,” Hassanudin said. .  Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Hassanudin According to Hassanudin, one of the causes of fluctuating food prices in North Sumatra is related to distribution. Additionally, global food prices are increasing due to climate change. “There will be pressures from January to April, as the president said, the global prices of materials are increasing, and on top of that, it is currently Ramadan and we will try to suppress this increase by cutting the distribution chain” , said Hassanudin. PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin and National Food Agency Head Arief Prasetyo also accompanied Joko Widodo in distributing the rice food aid. Also present were the Acting Regent of Padanglawas, Edy Junaedi, as well as the ranks of the OPD of the North Sumatra Provincial Government. Next page This was stated by the Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Hassanudin, after accompanying the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, in the distribution of food aid in Padanglawas Regency.

