The Supreme Court will disappoint Donald Trump, according to a former lawyer





Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who represented Donald Trump in his first impeachment trial in 2020, warned Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court could disappoint the former president in his ongoing effort to claim presidential immunity.

While appearing on Fox Business Network's Mornings with Maria, Dershowitz spoke about the arguments the Court heard in favor of Trump's presidential immunity claims in response to the federal indictment against him for alleged election interference .

“All the experts are predicting that it will just be asserted, asserted, asserted and dismissed. I don't think so,” Dershowitz said. “I think the Supreme Court might well split the differences and say, 'There is some immunity that is not as broad as Trump wants, nor as narrow as the other side wants, let's send it back and Let's see where she goes from here.'”

The context:

The Supreme Court previously announced that it plans to hear arguments on Trump's presidential immunity claims, in response to the federal indictment filed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) special counsel, Jack Smith, for alleged interference in the 2020 election and other charges related to presidential immunity. January 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

In August 2023, the former president was indicted on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstructing and attempting to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Trump's claims revolve around the idea that he enjoyed immunity while in office and could not be charged with crimes during that time.

Former President Donald Trump is seen at Mar-a-Lago on March 5. Attorney Alan Dershowitz warned Friday that the United States Supreme Court could disappoint former President Donald Trump in his continued efforts to claim the presidency… Former President Donald Trump is seen at Mar-a-Lago on March 5. Mar-a-Lago on March 5. Attorney Alan Dershowitz warned Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court could disappoint former President Donald Trump in his ongoing effort to claim presidential immunity. More from Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images What we know:

Trump, the Republican Party's front-runner in the 2024 presidential election, continued to deny any wrongdoing in response to Smith's federal indictment.

In a speech following last week's Supreme Court ruling in favor of keeping the former president on the Colorado ballot, Trump said: “Presidents should have immunity total, they must be allowed to do their job. doing their job is not what the founders intended, but perhaps more importantly, it will be terrible for our country.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for further comment.

Views :

In response to Trump's claims of presidential immunity, Smith filed a document with the Supreme Court last month and said, “The crimes charged strike at the heart of our democracy.” »

The special prosecutor added: “A president’s alleged criminal scheme to overturn an election and thwart the peaceful transfer of power to his successor should be the last place to recognize a new form of absolute immunity from federal criminal law. “

Greg Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University, previously told Newsweek that he also did not expect the Court to rule in favor of Trump's presidential immunity claims.

“I am fairly confident that the court will find that Trump is not immune from allegations that he attempted to interfere with the election process for personal gain or took classified government documents while leaving his office. functions,” Germain said.

And after?

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Trump's presidential immunity claims on April 25. Trump has suggested he would like the decision on presidential immunity to come after the 2024 presidential election.

It is not yet clear when the Court will issue its final ruling on Trump's immunity claims.

Update, 3/15/24, 8:49 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

Update, 3/15/24, 9:06 a.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/supreme-court-disappoint-donald-trump-former-attorney-says-1879647 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos