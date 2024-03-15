Turkish mediation projects face complex challenges

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP file photo)

In the 2000s, Turkey actively engaged in large-scale mediation attempts in some perennial intra-state and inter-state conflicts in the Middle East, both to consolidate its place in the regional order and to increase its influence with regional and global stakeholders.

And in today's Turkish foreign policy, there is an increasing emphasis on the importance of mediation as a diplomatic tool. Although mediation has become a crucial tool for crisis resolution, it still faces many challenges due to its complex nature, including factors such as the intentions of the conflicting parties and the motivations of third-party responders, a factor that is evident in Turkish mediation attempts.

Recently, Ankara has expressed interest in or actively offered to mediate in three separate disputes, stretching from Ukraine to Africa to the South Caucasus. The divergence between these conflicts is linked not only to Turkey's direct or indirect involvement, but also to Ankara's close ties with the conflicting parties. These conflicts pit Russia and Ukraine, Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Turkey was ready to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia aimed at ending the war, following talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul. Turkey hosted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in 2022, but has since complained that no diplomatic steps have been taken to advance those discussions. He has repeatedly offered to host new talks, saying a leaders' summit was needed.

Erdogan is trying to maintain cordial relations with both leaders, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, in an attempt to position himself as the only leader capable of managing both conflicting camps. Erdogan's balance has produced notable results, including the agreement that lifted Russia's de facto blockade of Ukrainian grain exports and an agreement on the exchange of prisoners of war.

During the conflict, NATO member Turkey managed to preserve its strategic autonomy by refraining from aligning itself with Western sanctions against Russia, while maintaining its ties with Moscow and kyiv without jeopardizing its own geostrategic interests. However, Turkey's balance faces constraints regarding its relations with the EU, NATO and the United States; it is therefore difficult for him to play the role of both ally and mediator.

The second conflict, involving Armenia and Azerbaijan, is also closely linked to the dynamic between Russia and the United States. Erdogan stressed the importance of concluding a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, saying maintaining stability in the Caucasus was a priority for Turkey. He stressed that Ankara wants a new era to begin in the region with the signing of a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku.

Washington has tried to give Ankara a mediation role in this conflict, with the aim of pushing Moscow out of the region. According to the West, Russian mediation is questionable and its policy allows Turkey to claim the role of the new official moderator of the Armenian-Azerbaijani talks. Tensions in the South Caucasus and negotiations over a possible mediator are actually facilitated by the current confrontation between the West and Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

The feasibility of Turkish mediation began to be actively discussed in Armenia after the joint statement last Saturday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. They announced their willingness to work together to promote a balanced and lasting peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday that while addressing the question of whether he saw an attempt by the West to involve Turkey in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement process, something important was happening in our relations with Turkey… each other, and I believe we have a dialogue with the president of Turkiye. This dialogue is very complicated, not easy, but it is very important to have it. This statement highlights that while Turkey may appear to be a questionable candidate for Armenia due to its alliance with Azerbaijan, Armenia's willingness to engage with Ankara suggests a shift driven by US pressure.

However, Turkey's potential role as a mediator in this conflict could also face challenges. Although it has engaged in a normalization process with Armenia in recent years, given its role in the Nagorno-Karabakh war, it may be difficult for Turkey to maintain its balance between the two sides.

The latest conflict involves tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia, sparked by the January signing of a memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland offering to give landlocked Ethiopia access to the Red Sea in exchange recognition by Addis Ababa of the self-proclaimed republic. This was followed by the recent agreement between Somalia and Turkey, which raised the stakes in a simmering maritime dispute with Ethiopia.

Rather than getting drawn into this conflict, Turkey wants to play a mediating role to preserve its cordial relations with Somalia and Ethiopia, both of which attach great importance to their relations with Ankara. Turkey has already attempted to launch a mediation process between Somalia and Somaliland, but without making serious progress. Most likely, any possible Turkish mediation in the Somali-Ethiopian tensions will experience a similar outcome due to the involvement of several external actors and the complexity of the issue.

Despite Turkey's willingness to mediate between all these parties, its mediation efforts have limits and may face challenges due to both its relations with the conflicting parties and the role of external actors.

Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey's relations with the Middle East. X: @SinemCngz

