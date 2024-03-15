Russia says 'Indonesian mercenaries are fighting for Ukrainian military in conflict'

Moscow said 10 Indonesians had been fighting alongside the Ukrainian army as mercenaries against Russia since it invaded the former Soviet republic in 2017. February 2022a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Jakarta on Friday.

Meanwhile, neighboring Malaysia said this week it had no information that any of its citizens had enlisted to fight alongside Russia, as a branch of the military had claimed Ukrainian on its website in January.

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesman Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said the Russian information needed to be verified, telling reporters: Please ask Russia what data it has.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry released figures that it said were a breakdown by country of the number of foreign mercenaries and the number of their victims.

According to Russia, more than 13,000 foreigners have joined the conflict in Ukraine to support kyiv, and the confirmed death toll stands at around 6,000.

The allegations were relayed to the Indonesian public by the Russian Embassy in Jakarta via the instant messaging app Telegram.

In a table attached to the embassy statement, Indonesia was listed with 10 fighters, four of whom were declared dead.

Provide clear evidence

Ukraine's ambassador to Indonesia, Vasyl Hamianin, has rejected Russia's claims that his country hired foreign fighters.

Is there evidence and facts? Otherwise, everyone knows that Russians are professional liars and provocateurs, Hamianin told BenarNews.

Russia should provide details, said Teuku Rezasyah of Padjadjaran University in Bandung.

They must provide clear evidence such as their identity, or at least photos, so that our government can identify them, Rezasyah, professor of international relations, told BenarNews.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Moscow Kremlin, June 30, 2022. [Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP]

In June 2022, the Indonesian President Joko Jokowi Widodo visited Ukraine and Russia as part of his self-declared peace mission aimed at ending hostilities between the two neighbors, who are among the world's most upper bread baskets.

At the time, Indonesia held the rotating presidency of the the G20 Jokowi being president of the grouping of the 20 largest economies in the world.

During his trip, he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in kyiv, where he stayed for a day, and then traveled to Moscow for talks with him. Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jokowi had said his trip was also aimed at avoiding a food crisis. Since the invasion, Russia has blocked all of Ukraine's Black Sea ports and cut off access to almost all of the country's exports, particularly grain, raising fears of a global food crisis.

Anti-war activists in Malaysia hold signs calling for an end to hostilities following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kuala Lumpur, February 28, 2022. [Hasnoor Hussain/Reuters]

Indonesia's neighbor Malaysia faced exactly the opposite allegation, with Ukraine claiming that the Malaysians were committed to fighting alongside Russia.

Asked about the matter in Parliament, Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail issued a written statement, which he also posted on the legislature's website.

Malaysian police have not received any information about allegations that Malaysians were recruited as mercenaries to fight alongside the Russian army in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, Saifuddin said.

The specific reference to the Ukrainian region was a response to allegations made by the National Center of Ukrainian Resistance, a branch of the country's military, on its website.

Mercenaries from Malaysia, accompanied by a translator, as well as former members of Wagner were spotted in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region, says an article published on January 24 on the website.

The fighters are currently on the training ground, the statement said.

Malaysia's top police officer, Razarudin Husain, said that in addition to the usual checks to determine if anyone was abroad and where, police had made an extra effort to investigate the Ukrainian allegations, reports said. local media.

Razarudin said further checks had been carried out by the police intelligence division with its counterparts in Europe, but these too had yielded no results.

There is no information that our people were hired as mercenaries in any country, Razarudin said.

The United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission, in its two-year assessment of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, said it had left more than 10,000 civilians dead and nearly 20,000 injured since. he full-scale invasion of Russia two years ago.

The real numbers are likely higher, notes the UN report released in February.

Millions of people across the country have lost their homes, been forced to flee, or endured other hardships due to lack of access to basic services due to the war. The hostilities damaged and destroyed hundreds of medical and educational facilities, the report said.

Entire cities were destroyed.