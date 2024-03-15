'DMK and Congress only know how to fool women: PM Modi in TN





Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu and accused it of only knowing how to mislead and insult women. Modi accused the alliance of questioning his decision to pass the women's reservation bill. Addressing a BJP rally in Kanyakumari, Modi said, “DMK and Congress workers only know how to mislead and insult women. People of Tamil Nadu know how DMK workers behaved with former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. They play politics in the name of women. DMK leaders also questioned our decision to introduce the Women's Reservation Bill, ANI reported. “DMK is the enemy of the future and culture of Tamil Nadu. Before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple, I came to Tamil Nadu and visited the important temples of the state. But The DMK government tried to stop the telecast of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony, the Prime Minister accused. Modi said the Supreme Court should reprimand the Tamil Nadu government in this regard. They also did not like the installation of Sengol in the new parliament. It was our government that cleared the way for Jallikattu, Modi asserted. The Prime Minister claimed that the history of the DMK-Congress alliance was one of scams and corruption and hence it could never make Tamil Nadu a developed state. He said the DMK and Congress wanted to come to power to “loot” people and alleged that the DMK was the “biggest beneficiary” of the 2G Spectrum scam. While the BJP has development initiatives to present to people, the prime minister said, opposition bloc INDIA, however, has only “scams”. He then detailed these scams, saying that “the list is long”. Modi alleged that DMK had hatred towards the country, its culture and heritage and that the Dravidian party was an enemy of the future of Tamil Nadu and its culture. -with contributions from the agency.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/news/india/2024/03/15/dmk-cong-only-know-to-cheat-women-remember-insult-meted-out-against-jayalalithaa-slams-modi-in-tn.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos