Trump's secret Manhattan trial may be delayed due to document dumping





As an unprecedented three out of four criminal cases against Donald Trump face significant delays, all eyes are on Manhattan, where a trial over the quiet payment of money to porn star Stormy Daniels is expected to begin in less than two weeks.

But the timeline was called into question Thursday after prosecutors proposed a delay of up to 30 days following a massive leak of documents related to the 2018 conviction of Michael Cohen, poised to be their star witness .

The federal government shared a trove of documents related to Trump's former fixer in response to a subpoena from the former president, according to court documents filed Thursday. Accusing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office of suppressing evidence, Trump's camp wants more time to review the documents, or even an outright dismissal of the case.

In documents filed with the judge, Bragg's office said it would not object to a postponement of the trial scheduled for March 25, to give the ex-president and his lawyers time to consider the continued disclosure of old evidence related to the Cohens case.

[Although] “The People are ready to proceed to trial on March 25, we do not object to an adjournment out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that the defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Matthew Colangelo.

Trump in Manhattan Criminal Court on February 15. (BRENDAN MCDERMID/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The proposal came after Trump asked Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on March 8 to delay the trial for 90 days or drop the case altogether in light of the government's leak of evidence federal in the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York. which followed a subpoena from Trump on January 18.

In heavily redacted documents released Thursday, Trump lawyer Todd Blanche asked Merchan not to set a new date until the SDNY had turned over all outstanding documents. He asked the judge to impose harsh sanctions on Braggs' prosecutors, whom he accuses of suppressing evidence. He argued that the tranche of documents obtained through Trump's subpoena should have been obtained by prosecutors last summer, saying they did so improperly. [selected] materials only that could help them.

The prosecutor's office “should have collected all these documents a long time ago. Instead, they collected some documents but left others with federal authorities, hoping that President Trump would never obtain them, Blanche wrote. This approach is completely unacceptable and a blatant violation of discovery.

Prosecutors countered Thursday that the last-minute production of evidence was Trump's own doing, noting that he made no fuss about the documents until the eve of the trial.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court to 34 counts of falsifying business records, punishable by up to four years in prison. The charges allege that during Trump's first year in the White House, he concealed a series of checks written to Cohen for a secret payment Cohen had made to Daniels in 2016. Prosecutors say Trump hid the reimbursement to cover up an illegally orchestrated capture and kill plot. to secure his presidential victory, which also involved paying Playboy model Karen McDougal and a doorman at Trump Tower.

Cohen, the longtime Trump spokesperson-turned-foe who is expected to be the trial's star witness, pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the scheme in 2018 and an assortment of other crimes. These include tax evasion and lies to Congress about Trump's dealings with Russia.

He infamously implicated the then-President as Individual-1 in his guilty plea in Manhattan Federal Court, claiming that Trump had ordered him to silence the women, including Daniels, and thus cementing his bitter quarrel with his long-time boss. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, half of which was under house arrest in his Trump Park Ave. apartment.

Stormy Daniels (RALF HIRSCHBERGER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Bragg's office, the 104,000 pages produced by the federal government from Cohen's case contain “largely irrelevant” material, except for 172 pages of witness statements. Trump's side, in turn, called the filings in that batch “exculpatory and pro-defense.”

Blanche cited the prosecutor's recent decision to drop her case midway through the trial against three men accused of illegally possessing the handwritten lyrics to the Eagles Hotel California album after the late production of more than 6,000 documents. In dismissing that case, Manhattan Judge Curtis Farber attributed its collapse in part to prosecutors' “passive complicity.”

The people have been more than passively complicit in the suppression of evidence in this case; they actively sought to prevent President Trump from obtaining the critical documents to which he is entitled, Blanche wrote.

Bragg's office is expected to respond to allegations of prosecutorial misconduct in the coming days, and Merchan has yet to rule on several motions from both sides. These include Trump's request to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on his request for presidential immunity.

Trump, 77, faces 91 felonies in four criminal cases, including the Bragg case. Earlier this year, he was ordered to pay more than half a billion dollars in civil litigation in separate cases. A trial date is uncertain for his three other criminal cases, in which he is accused of trying to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling highly sensitive classified materials.

Blanche, Braggs' office and U.S. Attorney spokesman Damian Williams declined to comment.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in all criminal cases.

