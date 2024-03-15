Donald Trump's rally plans just got really tricky





Donald Trump is expected to speak at a March 16 rally alongside a Republican Senate candidate who has been linked to a 2008 profile seeking sex with men — although the married father of four is campaigning against “radical” LGBTQ “indoctrination” as part of his candidacy. for the office.

Business owner Bernie Moreno received support from Trump in his bid to become the Republican Party's nominee in the Ohio Senate race against Sherrod Brown, the Democratic incumbent, in November. Moreno's lawyer denied that the company owner had any role in creating the profile, which they said was created by a former intern as a prank.

Ohio, previously a swing state, has swung dramatically Republican in recent years, with Trump winning the state in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. That makes Brown a key target for the Republican Party as he seeks to conquer the Senate, where the Democrats hold a very slim majority of 51 votes to 49.

Before Saturday's rally, Moreno is facing questions about a 2008 profile on Adult Friend Finder, a sexual dating site, looking for “young men to have fun with while traveling.” The website's user data was leaked after a major data breach in 2016 and, according to the Associated Press, the account was linked to Moreno's work email at the time.

The account listed Moreno's birthday, and his username – nardo19672 – appears to be a reference to his full name Bernardo and his birth in February 1967.

Speaking to the AP, Moreno's campaign team said the account was created as a prank by Dan Ricci, the Senate candidate's former intern and friend who financial records show donated of $6,599 to his 2023 campaign.

In a statement provided by Moreno's team, Ricci said, “I am completely embarrassed by a failed prank I pulled on my friend and former boss, Bernie Moreno, almost two decades ago.” Charles Harder, Moreno's lawyer, added that the Republican “had nothing to do with the AFF account,” the AP reported.

On Saturday, Trump is expected to headline a rally in support of Moreno, his favored Republican candidate, near Dayton, Ohio. Moreno is seeking the GOP Senate nomination against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan.

In a statement provided to Newsweek, Steven Cheung, communications director for the Trump campaign, said: “The left-wing media is obsessed with destroying anyone who supports the America First movement and this ridiculous, slimy work is simply proof Further that Bernie Moreno is a threat to the whole swamp.

“It is shameful and embarrassing that the AP published this story when they themselves were forced to acknowledge that they had no evidence showing that Bernie had anything to do with the account in question and that it was created by a former intern. Fake news is truly the enemy of the people!”

Newsweek contacted Moreno's senatorial campaign for comment via the online contact form at 4:50 a.m. ET Friday.

On social media, Moreno's campaign accused LaRose and Dolan of supporting a “radical trans agenda,” and the AP reports that Moreno accused LGBTQ rights supporters of promoting a “radical” campaign of “indoctrination.”

A recently aired television ad funded by Buckeye Values, a pro-Moreno super PAC, showed LaRose superimposed on a rainbow flag while calling him a “champion of trans equality,” the report continued.

Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia. on March 9. Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Ohio alongside Senate candidate Bernie Moreno on March 16…. Donald Trump at a campaign rally at the Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia. on March 9. Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Ohio alongside Senate candidate Bernie Moreno on March 16. More Chip Somodevilla/GETTY

Speaking to Politico, Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance warned that the bitter battle between Republican rivals for the nominee could hurt the party's eventual nominee.

He said: “It's pretty ugly. Unfortunately, we're in a phase where there's a lot of negative publicity. I think, obviously, that will end up hurting the candidate.

“The more negative money you spend attacking each other, the harder it makes things. We've certainly learned that the hard way.”

On March 12, Trump won a number of Republican primaries, pushing him to become the party's presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier this week, during an appearance on Greg Kelly's Newsmax show, Trump said he had “a few people” in mind as potential running mates “that you might know really well.”

