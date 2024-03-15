The BBC's path to appeasement – ​​Byline Times





The crisis in British journalism As Theresa May's former communications director Robbie Gibb is reappointed to the BBC board, the new business edition of the Byline Times reveals the inside story of how the corporation was bullied by the machine of the conservative party. Adam Bienkov and Patrick Howse March 15, 2024 Former BBC chairman Richard Sharp and Boris Johnson. Photo: BBC/Kathy deWitt/Alamy

Read this one by Adam Bienkov and Patrick Howse complete And exclusive investigation into the BBC in the April edition of Signing times. Available as digital edition online nowor in stores and newsstands from March 20. The BBC operated in a culture of fear in which senior journalists were afraid to report negative stories about the government due to external pressure from Downing Street and internal pressure from editors and senior staff, Signing times can reveal. This culture, overseen by editors perceived to have too close a relationship with the government, follows a two-decade campaign to undermine and neutralize Britain's national broadcaster. The full story is available to read in the new trade edition of Signing times, available in stores from next Wednesday. He reveals how: Insiders claim BBC bosses were terrified of shaking up Downing Street during Boris Johnson's tenure. Journalists were actively discouraged from publishing embarrassing articles about government ministers. Former BBC Westminster director Katy Searle was perceived internally as being too close to Downing Street. There was widespread concern about the culture of access fostered at BBC Westminster, in which maintaining good relations with Downing Street was a priority. Internal pressure for balance in media coverage was heavily tilted in favor of the Conservatives, with Labor judged to be out of the game under Jeremy Corbyn. The former Labor leader was misled into taking part in an election campaign interview with the BBC's Andrew Neil, when no similar deal had been made with Downing Street. Former BBC Daily Politics political editor Robbie Gibb, who later worked as communications director for Theresa May, is said to be relentlessly driving the Brexit agenda internally at the corporation. The Covid crisis has been seen by BBC bosses as an opportunity for the corporation to “prove its worth” to Downing Street. As a result, some journalists were concerned that the company had allowed itself to become a “state broadcaster” during the pandemic. The full story includes testimonies from current and former BBC journalists and editors. It reveals how government threats to scrap license fees were successfully used by Johnson's government to encourage more favorable coverage from the broadcaster, with BBC bosses beginning to internalize criticism of the government. regard for society. You can read the full revelations in the new trade edition of Signing timesavailable to read in store from next Wednesday, or online by subscription.

