



Recep Tayyip Erdogan can thank the Turkish lira for his accession to power. A financial crisis that delegitimized mainstream politicians propelled his campaign. The 30 percent fall of the lira against the dollar in a single day has become emblematic of the establishment's mismanagement. Erdogan is a populist. In 2005, he I crossed out six zeros Turkish currency. Instead of one American dollar buying 1,330,000 Turkish liras, it suddenly bought 1.33. Coca Colas no longer cost a million lire; they cost less than one. Whatever psychological boost was provided did little to resolve the underlying problems. At first, Erdogan could claim the opposite. After all, what is the difference between a Coke that costs 0.90 lira and one lira? However, almost two decades later, the new Turkish lira is closer to 33 to the dollar. In other words, Erdogan's revamped currency has lost more than 95 percent of its value against the dollar. Because he has maintained an iron grip on economic policy for two decades, he cannot blame the opposition. Previous efforts to blame Jewish financiers, the so-called “interest rate lobby“, also failed with all but his die-hard supporters. Dictators often embrace irredentism to distract from poor economic management. Argentina was once a wealthy country, but inflation in the 1970s and early 1980s eroded Argentines' purchasing power. The cost of living in the country was just behind Japan. It was in this context that in 1982, Argentine military dictator Leopoldo Galtieri revived a latent claim to the Falkland Islands, ruled by the British for almost 150 years, to justify their invasion. He wrongly calculated that the United Kingdom, torn by union unrest and internal discord, had no political will to defend a few thousand sheep farmers on the fringes of the empire. He was wrong. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was not one to waver. Iraqi President Saddam Hussein's invasion of Iran in 1980 was an equally historic miscalculation. He was considering a blitzkrieg; he had the First World War. The war emptied the Iraqi treasury and destroyed an entire generation of human capital. Two years after the armistice, Saddam was running an economy in ruins. Rather than accept responsibility, Saddam relaunched revanchist demands on Kuwait, his “19th province” and sought to annex the oil-rich emirate to seize its multibillion-dollar reserves. It was a get-rich-quick scheme that failed miserably. The war and sanctions that The resulting poverty plunged Iraq into poverty from which Iraqis have yet to fully recover. Iraq should be Dubai; today it is barely Kosovo. Russian President Vladimir Putin also falls into the same category. The Russian ruble has lost almost two-thirds of its value against the US dollar over the past ten years. Every land grab Putin makes, whether against Georgia or Ukraine, not only costs in blood and treasure, but also requires continued subsidies that further strain the Kremlin's treasury. Without Russian social assistance, for example, neither Luhansk nor Donetsk, theoretically independent, could survive. Putin's response is to accelerate the cycle of war to rally Russians around their flag. Back to Turkey: attempts to transform and reform the central bank staff have failed, and the Turkish currency continues its slow and steady slide towards nothingness. In time, Turkey could become Zimbabwe on the Mediterranean. It is in this context that he adopts irredentism not as a rhetorical tool, but as a military tool. Simply put, Erdogan needs war. As the Hamas-Israel war distracted the world, Turkish warplanes and drones bombed northern Syria to eradicate the Kurdish regions' industrial infrastructure and consolidate Turkish military control over the occupied districts. Erdogan also increase its occupation of northern Cyprus and it continues to contest Greek sovereignty over the Aegean islands. Now he reports plans to occupy Gara mountain apparently to allow a transit corridor from the Persian Gulf through Iraq to Turkey and Europe, but also to counter the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). Validating such reasoning amounts to giving the green light to war, not only in Iraqi Kurdistan, but also in Iraqi Kurdistan. also in Armenia where the Turks make similar demands for a corridor. But rather than child's play, Gara will probably be Erdogan's Waterloo, Khorramshahr, or Donestk. The PKK has nowhere to go. The purges have turned the Turkish military into a shell of its former self, and President Joe Biden's F-16 gift won't arrive on time (or, perhaps, at all if Biden loses his re-election) . Like Galtieri, Saddam and Putin, Erdogan is now leading his country into the abyss rather than admitting his own financial incompetence. Michael Rubin is director of policy analysis at the Middle East Forum and a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.



