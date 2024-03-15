Motion to dismiss Trump Espionage Act rejected by Cannon in documents case





FORT PIERCE, Fla. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday rejected one of Donald Trump's proposals to drop charges against him for alleged mishandling of classified documents, rejecting his claims that the Privacy Act Espionage was unfairly vague when used against a former president. .

In a brief written order, Cannon said some of Trump's arguments merited serious consideration, but added that it was too early to dismiss accusations based on disagreements over the definition of certain terms used in the law. spying. She said Trump could raise the issue later as part of a jury briefing and/or other appropriate motions.

The decision came shortly after a hearing in which Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, sat in court as a criminal defendant and listened intently to the legal arguments swirling around him.

Cannon expressed skepticism during the hearing over Trump's claims that he could not be indicted because the language of the Espionage Act was too murky and another law called the Presidential Records Act was too broad .

Would you agree that declaring a law unconstitutionally vague is a completely extraordinary step? she asked Trump lawyer Emil Bove at one point.

The judge, who was appointed by Trump and has served on the federal bench since late 2020, seemed particularly dubious about the defense's assertion that the Presidential Records Act would mean Trump could simply declare highly classified documents as his personal property and keep them in March. a-Lago, his home and private club in Florida.

It's hard to see how that can lead to a dismissal of the indictment, Cannon said.

Subscribe to The Trump Trials, our weekly newsletter on Donald Trump's four criminal cases

As the judge overseeing the first case of its kind, in which a former president is charged with dozens of counts of violating national security laws by allegedly hiding classified documents in his home after leaving the White House, Cannon has generally been careful not to say too much about her thoughts during pretrial hearings, but she spoke more candidly Thursday.

The Florida case is one of four criminal trials Trump faces. His first trial, for allegedly falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment during the 2016 election, was scheduled to begin March 25 in Manhattan, but prosecutors suggested a last-minute delay Thursday to allow both sides to review thousands of additional pages of potential evidence. Trump, who has sought to delay all of his trials as he runs for president, is seeking a 90-day delay in the case.

In Florida, Trump and his co-defendants have filed a number of other motions seeking to have the case dismissed, including Trump's claim that he is the target of vindictive and politically motivated lawsuits.

Although those motions were not the subject of Thursday's hearing, Trump's lawyers repeatedly referred to other officials who were not charged after classified documents were found at their homes, including Special Prosecutor Robert K. Hur's recent decision not to indict President Biden. . These cases, lawyers say, show that the charges against their client were unjustified and politically motivated.

Cannon repeatedly asked how prosecutors distinguished Trump's conduct from that of other former officials.

In his special counsel report, Hur identified several key differences between Biden's and Trump's cases, including that Trump allegedly possessed many more documents and obstructed the government's efforts to recover them.

Hurs' report infuriated the Biden White House, in part because it was pointedly critical of the president while claiming there was not enough evidence to prove crimes.

Attorney David Harbach, who works for Special Counsel Jack Smith, said the differences of opinion are just 110 proof of why we are not puppets or appendages of the Biden administration.

Trump, who argued that his four indictments interfered with his ability to campaign, was not required to attend Thursday's hearing but chose to do so. He appeared attentive and relaxed in court, often chatting at the defense table with his lead attorney, Todd Blanche, while other attorneys presented their arguments to Cannon.

The date of the trial in Florida was not mentioned Thursday. Cannon made clear that Trump's scheduled trial date for late May would be delayed, but did not specify what new date she would set; Prosecutors have requested that the trial begin July 8, while Trump's lawyers have argued that it should take place after the November election, or at the earliest in August.

Cannon spent the morning addressing Trump's legal claims regarding the Espionage Act and the afternoon focused on the President's Records Act.

For the latter claim, Blanche tried to convince the judge that when Trump sent 15 boxes of documents to the National Archives and Records Administration in early 2022, it was essentially a donation from the president. By keeping other boxes of papers, Trump was declaring the items to be his personal property, the defense attorney claimed.

How can a former president prove that documents are personal if they were not sent to NARA? said Blanche.

Cannon pressed prosecutors and defense attorneys in both sessions on how each would define the words authorized and voluntary, two key words in the section of the Espionage Act that Trump is accused of violated.

Trump's team claims he was authorized as a former president to access the classified documents and therefore did not intentionally retain them in violation of the law.

Prosecutors said otherwise, arguing that as a former president, Trump was no longer authorized to hold classified documents. They said the evidence shows Trump understood that keeping the documents violated the law.

Cannon expressed concerns about how to instruct the jury on the legal terms at issue when the two sides are so far apart on the meaning of the words.

The question of whether the Espionage Act is unconstitutionally vague, she said, invariably leads me to wonder how the terms would be defined for a jury.

The Presidential Records Act of 1978 was passed after President Richard M. Nixon sought to destroy the White House tapes during the Watergate scandal. It states that presidential records belong to the public and must be turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of the presidency.

Trump's lawyers argued in a court filing last month that as president, he had virtually irrevocable authority to designate presidential records as personal. The National Archives, they argue, only has authority over presidential files and not personnel files and therefore had no right to demand that he return the documents.

Trump's legal team argues that the responsibility for recovering the presidential documents lies with the Archives, as a civil matter, and that the archives agency should not have referred the matter to the Justice Department for d possible criminal prosecution.

Prosecutors said Trump's reading of the PRA is flawed and based on the erroneous view that, as a former president, the laws and United Nations principles of accountability that govern all other citizens do not apply. do not apply to him.

Nothing in the PRA gives the president the authority to make unilateral, non-reviewable, perpetually binding decisions to remove presidential records from the White House in a manner that thwarts the operation of the PRA, a law designed to ensure that records Presidential documents are the property of the United States and are preserved for the people, the filing states.

Barrett reported from Washington.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2024/03/14/trump-cannon-hearing-espionage-act-pra/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos