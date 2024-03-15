Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Congress DMK PM 2G Scam INDIA Block Ayodhya Temple Alliance





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack in Kanyakumari on the Indian bloc, highlighting the BJP's commitment to development initiatives while accusing the DMK and Congress of seeking power to indulge in corruption. Modi named the DMK as the biggest beneficiary of the infamous 2G scam. Addressing a public rally in Kanyakumari, PM Modi said, “This time the BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu will break the arrogance of the DMK-INDI Congress alliance.” “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected those who dreamed of breaking the country, Tamil Nadu will do the same. Today, the wave rising from Kanyakumari, the southern tip of the country, will go very far,” a- he declared. Coming down heavily on the Indian bloc, PM Modi said, “DMK and Congress want to come to power to loot people; DMK is the biggest beneficiary of the 2G scam.” The Prime Minister highlighted numerous scandals involving the INDIA bloc and highlighted the scale of the list. He also accused DMK of hindering the future and culture of Tamil Nadu and claimed that the party had “banned” the telecast of the Ayodhya temple events. Before the speech, women BJP workers congratulated Prime Minister Modi at a public rally in Kanyakumari. #WATCH | BJP women leaders congratulate Prime Minister Modi during a public rally in Kanniyakumari, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/3GowmX6Wg7 -ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024 ALSO READ: BJP to ramp up Lok Sabha election campaign in south with PM Modi's marathon rallies starting today. Complete program This is the first election the BJP is facing in Tamil Nadu after the Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK severed ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the AIADMK and BJP alliance could win only one Theni seat out of 39 constituencies in the state. Notably, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 8, 2022. BJP in Tamil Nadu While the BJP has historically struggled to make significant electoral gains in Tamil Nadu, the party is optimistic that it can reverse this trend, especially under the leadership of the assertive K Annamalai, who heads its electoral unit. 'State. Modi has made numerous visits to Tamil Nadu in the past, as well as other southern states, where he visited Hindu temples and sites of religious importance. The BJP is trying hard to forge a coalition that excludes non-DMKs and non-AIADMKs from the state. The saffron party has already garnered support from GK Vasan-led Tamil Maanila Congress and TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 seats in the Lok Sabha, with an additional seat in the neighboring territory of Puducherry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/elections/narendra-modi-tamil-nadu-dmk-congress-pm-2g-scam-india-bloc-ayodhya-temple-alliance-1672157 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos