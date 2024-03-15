Mike Pence will not support Donald Trump's presidential campaign | Mike Pence





Mike Pence will not support President Donald Trump, the man he served as vice president for four years but whose supporters chanted for Pence to be hanged as they attacked Congress on January 6.

It's no surprise that I'm not supporting Donald Trump this year, the former Indiana governor and former candidate for the Republican presidential nomination told Fox News on Friday.

When asked why, given that he had previously promised to support the eventual nominee, Pence mentioned January 6, 2021, the day a mob attacked Congress and Trump reportedly told aides that Pence deserved to be hanged for refusing to block the certification of Joe Biden's 2020 election victory.

But Pence placed more emphasis on Trump's policies as he secured the Republican nomination, a success achieved despite now facing 88 criminal charges in four indictments and that he is facing multimillion-dollar civil penalties over his business dealings and a rape allegation that a judge has called substantially true. .

Pence said he was incredibly proud of our administration's record. It's a conservative record that has made America more prosperous, more secure, and seen conservatives appointed to our courts in a more peaceful world.

That being said, during my presidential campaign, which he ended in October, a few months before the first vote, in Iowa, I made it clear that there were deep differences between me and President Trump on a whole series of questions, and not just about my differences. constitutional functions that I exercised on January 6.

As I watched his candidacy unfold, I saw him move away from our commitment to tackling the national debt. I saw him begin to hesitate to commit to the sanctity of human life.

The US national debt has exploded under Trump and Pence.

On abortion rights, the Supreme Court, to which Trump appointed three right-wing members, removed federal rights in 2022. But Republicans have since suffered a succession of electoral defeats as Democrats campaigned on the issue .

While Trump claims credit for appointing these judges, Democrats are positioning themselves to make reproductive rights a central issue in November.

Pence also cited Trump's reversal on getting tougher on China and supporting our administration's efforts to force the sale of TikTok.

Pence declined to speculate on why Trump spoke out against the forced sale by ByteDance, TikTok's China-based parent company.

He said: What I can tell you is that in each of these cases, Donald Trump is pursuing and enunciating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we have governed on during our four years.

And that’s why I cannot, in good conscience, support Donald Trump in this campaign.

Most of Trump's former rivals for the Republican nomination have now backed him. The latest to drop out, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, didn't.

Trump's opponents praised Pence's decision not to endorse.

Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who retired from Congress because of his opposition to Trump, said simply: Good job Mike Pence.

Tommy Vietor, a Barack Obama aide turned political commentator, said: I didn't expect that from Mike Pence. Thanks to him for showing a little courage. This is a big deal.

But Pence, who has announced plans to spend $20 million this year to try to shape the conservative agenda, told Fox News he would not vote for Biden.

I'm a Republican, he said. How I vote when this curtain closes will be up to me.

