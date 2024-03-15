The Pentagon has no standardized guidelines for tracking and reporting the status of arms deliveries to Ukraine, a government report revealed this week, making it impossible to know exactly how many munitions actually reached the 'Eastern Europe.

While congressional opponents of continued military aid to Ukraine cite responsibility for the $42 billion in weapons sent by the United States as one of their primary concerns, the Government Accountability Office report ( GAO) published Wednesday revealed that much of the uncertainty is not Kiev's fault but that of Defense. Department.

The military uses a recording system, provided by the little-known Defense Security Cooperation Agency and known as “DSCA 1000,” to track arms deliveries to Ukraine.

However, the report found that the Pentagon's own guidelines “do not clearly define at what point in the delivery process defense items should be recorded as delivered in DSCA 1000, and DSCA officials have no process to ensure the accuracy of information in this system.

Without a standard Pentagon-wide policy, each branch of the armed forces independently chose when to record an item as “delivered,” leading to confusion over the status of assistance, according to the report.

For example, the Army says items are delivered “as soon as they begin to be moved from their points of origin” in the United States – with “weeks” sometimes passing before they are released to forces Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, the Navy records goods as delivered “when they reach the port of disembarkation outside the United States.”

The Pentagon does not have policies ensuring the accuracy of accountability data for aid to Ukraine, according to this GAO report.



Meanwhile, the Air Force briefly stopped recording weapons deliveries in DSCA 1000 until GAO investigators spoke with top brass in June of last year due to lack of political orientation. according to the report.

As of June 2023, the Air Force had not determined a standardized delivery confirmation process for defense items supplied to Ukraine, the report said. … [An] The official also said that DSCA 1000 data on the delivery status of Air Force defense items approved for supply to Ukraine was not accurate and that the Air Force air had not updated DSCA 1000 delivery data in recent months.

This put the Air Force in violation of the requirement that all services record their deliveries at least once a month in the online records system, according to the report.

Ukrainian military personnel unpack a shipment of military aid delivered as part of United States of America security assistance to Ukraine, at Boryspil Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 11, 2022. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the Ukraine crisis had become “the most dangerous moment” for Europe in decades, while his top diplomat held frosty talks with his counterpart from Moscow, who declared that the Kremlin would not accept lessons from the West. P.A.

At the same time, DSCA officials told investigators that they considered weapons delivered only when they were physically transferred to Ukraine.

Clear instructions on when to record defense items as delivered in DSCA 1000 would help ensure consistency in delivery data entry and accuracy during the PDA process, the report said.

The Marine Corps came closest to what the DSCA wanted, marking items as delivered “when they receive email confirmation from the logistics component or operational unit at the border that the defense items were delivered to Ukrainian officials.”

Not only does the Pentagon lack guidance on when to record an item as delivered, it also has not provided clear instructions on how the services should confirm that a defense item has been delivered to its final user.

Without clarifying data entry guidelines and taking steps to address potentially inaccurate data in DCSA 1000, DOD could continue to be unaware of the types and quantities of defense articles it has supplied and physically delivered to Ukraine, the report said.

This graphic presented in the GAO report describes how the Pentagon is managing the process of providing military aid to Ukraine. American GAO

The lack of guidance also leaves open the real possibility of violating federal law, which requires that any old equipment from U.S. stockpiles be physically in the custody of its recipients before the Pentagon can spend congressionally approved funds on new weapons. .

Service branches are also required to maintain delivery data for weapons sent through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides funds to purchase new weapons to send directly to Kyiv.

However, auditors found that there was no record of the delivery status of almost half of all USAI orders for Ukraine.

As of July, only 8 percent of all USAI orders were reported as completed, but it is impossible to know the accuracy of the numbers without recording 56 of USAI's 118 total orders, according to the report.

Although USAI assistance is inherently provided over a longer period of time because the weapons must be manufactured in the United States, the GAO also urged the Pentagon to maintain records of all USAI orders which he supervises.

The Pentagon is required by law to track highly advanced weapons systems like these after they are shipped to foreign countries. American GAO

One problem with that: The Pentagon hasn't even been able to determine why no records exist for so many USAI orders, according to the report.

Tracking issues

The Defense Ministry also does not have adequate systems to track the status of all weapons once they enter Ukraine, making it more difficult to independently guarantee that weapons sent there will stay there.

“Existing end-use monitoring systems have proven ineffective at maintaining accurate data indicating whether a delivered item has been used, destroyed, or lost,” the report states. It is unclear whether DOD followed up on all allegations of end-use violations involving defense articles supplied to the country.

The military uses a barcode system to track weapons sent from the United States, but the scanning process has proven tricky in Ukraine due to the large volume of donations and the scale of the ongoing conflict, according to the report. American GAO

Without appropriate, up-to-date data, Pentagon officials who make decisions about what to send to Ukraine are left without concrete, reliable data to guide them.

Additionally, inaccurate or missing tracking data makes it difficult to honestly assess whether any U.S. shipments — or how many — have slipped onto the black market.

As of August, there had been only one report documenting an alleged illegal transfer of weapons sent by the United States from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the war, but the Pentagon determined that it was probably wrong. When GAO investigators asked how this decision was made, they said the claim was “consistent with Russian disinformation.”

Longshore drivers work through the night to load a convoy of Ukraine-bound Bradley Fighting Vehicles onto the ARC Integrity carrier at the Transportation Core Dock in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. January 25, 2023. More from 60 Bradleys were shipped by US Transportation Command as part of the US military aid program to Ukraine. via REUTERS

But given the lack of data, it is impossible to know whether the Pentagon followed all of these allegations.

Although the ministry is required to report “suspected” cases of illegal arms transfers, it does not have a standard process for determining the credibility of allegations that weapons end up in the wrong hands.

The report urges the Department of Defense to quickly remedy the situation by issuing formal policies on recording tracking data to enhance efficiency and prevent misuse.

“Without clear guidance on tracking shipments of defense items, DOD data on the status of Ukraine's security assistance is not always accurate,” the GAO said. “By taking steps to ensure the accuracy of its delivery data, DOD will be better positioned to track the status of defense articles critical to Ukraine’s self-defense efforts.”