Erdoan quickly reverses decree opening land around Akbelen forest to mining





English wall Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a decree on March 13 canceling the mining permit he had granted to agricultural land surrounding the Akbelen forest in the Aegean province of Muğla. A presidential decree expropriating 190 plots of agricultural land for lignite mining was published in the Official Gazette on March 11, and another decree reversing the decision quickly followed two days later. The decree canceling the expropriation of agricultural land in Muğla is published in the Official Gazette on March 13. Ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) candidate for Muğla mayor Aydın Ayaydın took to social media to “thank” President Erdoğan for hearing his concerns over the expropriation of agricultural land in Mugla. Ayaydın was previously a deputy for the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party. The mayoral candidate said Erdoğan approved his request for agricultural land and villages, “just as he mobilized all resources” when he highlighted the dire situation of Muğla's famous Marmaris and Fethiye coves. “Our need for locally produced energy is obvious, but I couldn’t bear to see Muğla’s farmland turned into a coal mine,” Ayaydın wrote. All Muğla to our president

I thank you on behalf of

For the expropriation of 190 plots of agricultural land in the Ikizköy, Çamköy and Karacahisar districts of Muğla Milas by the General Directorate of Mining and Oil Affairs for use as a lignite mining area… pic.twitter.com/UIFVbtStse — Prof. Dr. Aydin Ayaydın (@aydinayaydin48) March 13, 2024 The Akbelen forest, bordering the agricultural land in question, has been threatened since 2019 by the planned expansion of coal mines to replace the thermal power plant by YK Energy, a company closely linked to the Turkish government. In the summer of 2023, villagers and activists protesting against the cutting of trees in the forest witnessed the brutal attack by gendarmerie teams with pepper spray and gas canisters. President Erdoğan had described the demonstrators as “marginals with an environmentalist outlook”. Presidential decrees have become increasingly prevalent to regulate standard decisions on expropriation and land licensing. A CHP report found that Turkey's main legislative method was the 2023 presidential decrees. The number of bills resulting from presidential decrees was approximately six times higher than those passed through parliamentary motions, calling into question the legislative function of Parliament.

