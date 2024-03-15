Donald Trump will probably hate his new RNC co-chairs' verbal blunder on Fox News





One of the two new co-chairs of the Republican National Committee made a statement Friday on Fox News that risks pissing off former President Donald Trump.

The gaffe was not committed by Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, but by his apparently more experienced co-president, Michael Whatley.

This came when Whatley tried to reiterate the Republican Party's latest ploy to voters by asking them if they were in a better situation today than they were four years ago.

Considering the world was overtaken by the pandemic in 2020 and Trump was in office, this may not be the best talking point for Republicans.

Yet Whatley tried to make that point on Friday, but ended up making the opposite point:

Ultimately, it comes down to a very simple contrast between President Trump and President Biden. Were you better off four years ago than you are today? The answer for this entire country is no.

RNC Chairman Whatley: Ultimately, it comes down to a very simple contrast between President Trump and President Biden. Were you better off four years ago than you are today? The answer for this whole country is no pic.twitter.com/efCY23KfrB

– Acyn (@Acyn) March 15, 2024

Whatley emphasized a second time that things are better under Biden, saying, “We are better, but he managed to clean things up by adding, “We will be better under President Trump than under President Biden.”

The question Are you better? This question has been used by Republicans since Ronald Reagan asked it during a 1980 presidential debate with Jimmy Carter.

The question was effective in 1980 thanks, among other things, to high inflation and high gas prices, but less today, knowing that 2020 was, among other things, the deadliest year in the history of the United States- United.

That doesn't stop Republicans from dutifully dragging out the tired old talking point in the hopes that it will stick somewhere, anywhere.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) tried to make the same point earlier this month and was brutally mocked by people with better memories.

Naturally, Whatley's remarks drew plenty of mockery on social media from people who remember the dystopian horrors of four years ago all too well.

I completely agree with the new RNC chair. We are much better off under President Biden's leadership than we were four years ago and that's true for everyone in this country. https://t.co/LGeswXext4

– Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) March 15, 2024

I am better today than 4 years ago.

And one of the reasons is that I no longer have an absolutely corrupt tyrant as president of my country. https://t.co/i9EmUI3APQ

— Jillian Hurley (@JillianMHurley) March 15, 2024

Did anyone catch the message here? The Biden team should advertise this. LOL.

– Girl with elastic (@Rbrbndgrl) March 15, 2024

