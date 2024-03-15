I will not support Donald Trump





Most former Republican presidential candidates did something predictable when ending their candidacies: They supported Donald Trump. There are exceptions, former Ambassador Nikki Haley has yet to speak, but Senator Tim Scott, Governor Ron DeSantis, Governor Doug Burgum and Vivek Ramaswamy each wasted no time in providing their support for the former president.

After the former president no longer had rivals within the party, other former Trump skeptics, including Governor Chris Sununu, Senator Mitch McConnell, Senator John Thune and Governor Brian Kemp, made the same thing.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, however, kept people guessing about his intentions until this afternoon.

It's no surprise, the Indiana Republican said on Fox News, that I won't support Donald Trump this year.

Well, that's a surprise.

Donald Trump is pursuing and enunciating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we have governed on for our four years,” he added, “and that is why I cannot, in good conscience, support Donald Trump in this campaign.

Almost immediately after Pence ended his own 2024 bid, Trump said at a campaign event: [Pence] should approve of me. You know why? Because I had a great, successful presidency and he was vice president. The former president added that he might not get such support because [p]People in politics can be very disloyal.

To the extent that reality still has any meaning, Pences' loyalty to Trump was virtually limitless. I often remember a June 2018 rally at FEMA headquarters, where Trump sat at the head of the table, picked up a bottle of water, and placed it on the floor. Moments later, his vice president did the same, placing his water bottle on the floor as well.

It was emblematic of a larger truth: For four years, Pence was obsequious to the point of embarrassment. He enabled Trump. He covered for Trump. He went along with Trump's outlandish expectations at one point, even staying at a Trump-owned property in Ireland, literally on the other side of the country from Dublin, where he had official meetings.

But it wasn't enough. For Trump, nothing ever is.

Unfazed by Pence's years of loyalty, Trump put his former vice president in danger on January 6, defended rioters during Mike Pence chants, blamed Pence for the violence at the Capitol, and taunted his former vice president by calling him a coward and a bad person.

It was against this backdrop that Pence, joining an incredible number of former Trump cabinet members, concluded that he simply could not support his party's presumptive nominee.

The practical implications are limited—it's not like much of the Republican base still turns to Hoosiers for election advice—but the symbolic significance is extraordinary: Trump is so dangerous as his own former vice president and hand-picked former government partner will not approve his candidacy.

The former president's tantrum is likely to be fierce, but if he wanted Pence's support, he probably should have tried to win him over.

This article updates our previous related coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/mike-pence-trump-endorsement-rcna143655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos