Financial Times: New revelations about Boris Johnson's trip to meet Nicols Maduro







A hedge fund manager interested in normalizing diplomatic relations between London and Caracas arranged a discreet trip to Venezuela for Boris Johnson to meet Nicolás Maduro, according to sources familiar with the matter. The information you need to start your day off right Subscribe for free! For FINANCIAL TIMES Former JPMorgan banker Maarten Petermann, co-founder of London-based Merlyn Advisors, arranged for the former British prime minister to visit by private jet in early February, according to two sources. Johnson's team said it was acting as a secondary diplomatic channel for the UK, with the “active support” of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. However, a senior Foreign Office source said Johnson was “doing his own thing”. Johnson's spokesperson declined to comment on questions about Petermann's role, but said: “Nothing business-related was discussed in the meeting.” “The only topics discussed were democracy, human rights and Ukraine. » Petermann, whose hedge fund was launched with the intention of managing at least $500 million in assets, did not respond to questions about the visit. Merlyn Advisors did not respond to a request for comment. Merlyn co-founder Alessandro Barnaba told the Financial Times he was “unaware” of Petermann's involvement. Delcy Rodríguez was instrumental in arranging the meeting on the Venezuelan side, according to another person with knowledge of the matter. The Venezuelan government declined to comment on the meeting. Read more on FINANCIAL TIMES

